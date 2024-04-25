“We had a nice few drinks together” - Shane Lowry reveals how his partnership with Rory McIlroy was formed for the Zurich Classic

Since joining the PGA Tour in 2010, Rory McIlroy went on to achieve many prestigious titles in his professional career. While the three-time PGA Tour Player of the Year has competed in many prestigious championships, the one championship he didn't compete in is the Zurich Classic.

However, the wait to see McIlroy compete in the tournament will end in the 2024 edition of the competition. At the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the 34-year-old will team up with Shane Lowry. In the press conference ahead of the tournament, Lowry spoke about how this partnership came to fruition.

Lowry said:

"I basically didn't want to ask Rory because I didn't think that he would want to come and play. And then he was the one that said it to me and I was like absolutely. So we talked about it. I remember Rory talked about the Wednesday after Ryder Cup. We had a nice few drinks together, we talked about it that day and then he sent me a text around Christmas time and it was a nice little Christmas present for me to get so happy to be here with him. I like playing golf in the middle of the Fairway. So I'm looking forward to this week." (1:43-2:14)

Given the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods won't be playing in the 2024 Zurich Classic, plenty of attention would be on Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. Given this will be McIlroy's debut in the tournament, it will be interesting to see how he performs.

Shane Lowry spoke about partnering with Rory McIlroy for the 2024 Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly one of the best players in golf, which is why many are so excited to see him make his debut at the 2024 Zurich Classic. While fans are excited to see him step on the course, Shane Lowry is excited to team up with him.

In the aforementioned conference, Lowry said he is good enough to be McIlroy's teammate and compete with him. He further mentioned that Rory McIlroy and he are competitive people, and while they will enjoy playing, they will also look to win the tournament.

Shane Lowry said:

"He obviously thinks I'm good enough to be a teammate and come out here and compete with. I think we're good for each other. I think we'll be good for each other on the course. We'll enjoy doing it which is a big part of it as well like it's whatever about get out there and competing it's you want to enjoy it as well. But at the end of the day then when it comes to we are competitors. And I think we're two very competitive people and when we get to the first tee on thursday we're there for one reason. And yes it'll be to enjoy it. But it'll be to give ourselves a chance to win a tournament." (13:35-14:05)

Ahead of the 2024 Zurich Classic, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry seem to be in high spirits. It will be worth observing if their calm and composed demeanor leads them to a victory at the championship.