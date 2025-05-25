"We played awful" - When Phil Mickelson revealed his experience after a golf outing with NFL legend Tom Brady

Phil Mickelson once shared his experience after teaming up with American football legend Tom Brady for the Champions for Charity match in 2020. The match-play challenge took place at the Medallist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

Ad

In May 2020, four sporting legends came together to play The Match: Champions for Charity to support the COVID-19 charities. Tiger Woods, who paired up with NFL star Peyton Manning, played against the team of Phil Mickelson and then six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

(L-R) Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning - Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson - The Match: Champions For Charity - Source: Getty

The Woods-Manning pair won the charity match by one stroke after controlling their opponents' late comeback. During an interview with sports commentator Dan Patrick on his show, Mickelson spoke about playing alongside Brady.

Ad

Trending

The host asked the American golfer whether he offered any golfing lessons when the NFL star was struggling on the front nine of the match.

Answering the question, Mickelson shared:

"Tom is one of those guys that he kind of just finds a way. And if you get in his way and you give him too much thought, it will it will inhibit him from figuring it out."

Ad

Speaking about their performance, he continued:

"Obviously we played awful the first six holes, both of us. But after that we played really really well. But we played four-under-par the last 12 holes."

Reflecting on their game on back-nine, he appreciated Tom Brady's contribution:

"He really stepped it up on the on the back-nine."

Ad

Mickelson also went on to applaud the NFL stars for their enthusiasm on the golf course during his interview. The golf event reportedly raised over $20m to help the charities.

Where will Phil Mickelson be seen in action this season?

The 54-year-old golfer joined the LIV Golf League in 2022 but has failed to claim a win at the Saudi's PIF-backed league to date. Phil Mickelson's best finish in three years was at the LIV event in Hong Kong in March this year, where he finished in third place.

Ad

Phil Mickelson at the LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025- Source: Getty

Apart from skipping the first event of the season in Riyadh, the six-time Major winner has played in the six LIV events this year. At the recently concluded tournament in Korea, he finished solo at the 50th. While in Mexico City he was tied for the 22nd place, Mickelson had an impressive finish at the Miami event where he finished at the sixth spot.

Ad

At LIV Singapore, he shared a tie for the 19th with four other players and in Adelaide he was in a seven-way tie for the 23rd place.

After missing the cut in the first two major events of the 2025 season, Phil Mickelson will be next teeing up at the LIV event at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia which will be played from June 6 to 8.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More