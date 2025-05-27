"We're living in a little bit of Tiger Woods era" - Ben Griffin compares Scottie Scheffler’s dominance to 15x major champ

Ben Griffin appeared on Dan Rappaport's Dan on Golf podcast following his victory at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge last week. The American golfer took a moment to talk about Scottie Scheffler's dominance in the world of men's professional golf.

Rappaport asked Griffin if he was eagerly looking at the leaderboard during the tournament to see if Scottie Scheffler was catching up to his lead. The PGA Tour sensation said that anything is possible with the World No. 1 golfer and compared him to 15-time Major championship winner Tiger Woods.

Here's a look at what Ben Griffin had to say about his fellow competitor, Scottie Scheffler (via Instagram @danongolfshow):

"At one point in the round I saw I was maybe 13 and he was 7 and I was like, alright Scottie's probably shooting 10 under tomorrow, so I need to make sure I'm at least 17 under, so I need to keep the pedal down. We're living in a little bit of a Tiger era with Scottie. I mean, he's so dominant, and you can never put anything past him. It could be the hardest holes in golf, and he's going to find a way to make a, you know, birdie look."

Heading into the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, Ben Griffin had the lead while Scottie Scheffler sat in sixth place. The latter posted a 1-under-par 69 round to end the event tied for 4th place.

Griffin stated that he was "fortunate" to not see the World No. 1 golfer trailing him on the leaderboard. He said (via Instagram @danongolfshow):

"I was fortunate not to see his name up there, but I would not have been shocked for a moment if his name was at 12 or 13 or 14 under. And I was chasing with a few holes to go."

Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin are both set to take part in the upcoming Memorial Tournament. The event will be played from May 29 to June 1 in Dublin, Ohio.

How many wins do Scottie Scheffler and Ben Griffin have on the PGA Tour?

Ben Griffin and Scottie Scheffler both turned professional in 2018. The former joined the PGA Tour in 2023, while the latter did so in 2020. Since then, they have participated in 94 and 141 events, respectively.

Scheffler has accumulated 15 victories on the PGA Tour throughout his illustrious career. His fellow competitor bears two titles to his name, including last week's Charles Schwab Challenge.

Here's a look at both the world-class golfers' records on the PGA Tour:

Ben Griffin

Events played - 94

PGA Tour wins - 2

International wins - 0

Cuts made - 64

Runner up finishes - 2

Third place finishes - 1

Top 5 finishes - 9

Top 10 finishes - 15

Official money - $11,639,357

Scottie Scheffler

Events played - 141

PGA Tour wins - 15

International wins - 1

Cuts made - 122

Runner up finishes - 10

Third place finishes - 11

Top 5 finishes - 50

Top 10 finishes - 67

Official money - $82,352,284

