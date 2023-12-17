LIV golfer Ian Poulter got into a heated social media spat with Padraig Harrington, his former Ryder Cup teammate. Former Masters champion Fred Couples recently chastised Jon Rahm for his controversial decision to join LIV Golf.

Rahm was discussed by the renowned golfer during his interview on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Ian Poulter posted a story responding to Couples' remarks about Rahm on his X account.

In his tweet, Poulter accused Couples of having a "short memory" and criticized him for being a hypocrite, accusing him of accepting appearance fees throughout his career.

"Alistair it’s amazing how some have short memories. I’d be very happy to make public every penny of any appearance fee I’ve made through my career. Then wouldn’t it be interesting to really see who is in a position to spout from their high horse," Poulter tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Two-time Open Championship winner Padraig Harrington responded to Poulter, asking him to divulge his profits. Additionally, the Irish golfer chastised the Englishman by telling him not to behave like a child.

"Go for it. I’m curious for one. Forget politics, I’m nosey. For all those wondering, appearance fees generally require a number of commitments outside of the golf. But one would not happen without the other. From the outside @IanJamesPoulter always looked like he did a great job at appearances but I can’t tell if he was value for money until he spills the beans on what his fees were. Don’t comeback with you go first or I will if you will. We’re not 6 years old," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Poulter responded with a diplomatic message in response to Harrington's comment. answered him by say

"Paddy it’s a very interesting dynamic going on at the moment. People spouting when they’ve made many millions through appearance fees over the years. You & I have done incredibly well on exactly this model. But some choose to forget how well they have or had it. #openbooks," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Fred Couples slammed LIV golfers

Fred Couples recently trolled the Saudi circuit players in his interview with the PGA Tour Radio Show SiriusXM. According to him, no player would play for LIV Golf if no money was involved.

Couples said he doesn't mind if golfers leave the PGA Tour to play on the Saudi Arabian circuit to make money, but he doesn't want them to talk about how amazing the series is all the time.

“One hundred million doesn’t get it; $200 million doesn’t get it; $300 million doesn’t get it, but for $400 million, it’s a great product, and it’s a great show?My a--, OK. Tell me the next guy … ‘I’m going for free, boys. I love this [LIV] tour. I don’t like the PGA Tour anymore.’ No one’s gonna do that. I wanna see the next superstar say, ‘I’m going to LIV, you know why I’m going? Because it is unreal.’ I want ’em to go for free. Then go on CNN, and every TV show, and say why they’re going is because it’s that good," he said.

Expand Tweet

The newest player on LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, signed a rumored $556 million contract to play on the Saudi circuit. The Spanish golfer will make his debut on the circuit next year, in February.