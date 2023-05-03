"We've been basically sparring partners" - Mexico Open Winner Tony Finau talks about how Jon Rahm has made him a better golfer

American golfer Tony Finau won the Mexico Open at Vidanta, held this weekend. His strongest rival, Jon Rahm, is not only the world number one and was the defending champion, but also one of Finau's practice partners.

In 2020, Tony Finau moved from Utah to Arizona, making the Silver Leaf Club in Scottsdale his training field. The course is used, among other PGA Tour professionals, by the current world ranking leader.

"We've been basically sparring partners, I would say, for a couple years now. I practice with Jon a couple days a week, so just being around him has made me a better player. Iron sharpens iron. I hope he'd say the same," Finau said on Tuesday from Charlotte, North Carolina, where next weekend will be playing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

"We've been basically sparring partners, I would say, for a couple years now. I practice with Jon a couple days a week, so just being around him has made me a better player. Iron sharpens iron. I hope he'd say the same," Finau said on Tuesday from Charlotte, North Carolina, where next weekend will be playing at the Wells Fargo Championship.

"Just us competing against each other on a weekly basis while we're home, I think has been great for both of us, but I can only speak for me. He's definitely made me a better player," Finau added.

Tony Finau didn’t hide how important he considered the fact that he gets to share practice rounds with Jon Rahm on a regular basis. However, he resumed it in a very clear way:

"If you play with someone of his stature and his caliber often, just rubbing shoulders with him, you're going to be better," Finau said.

Tony Finau has been improving his game since 2020, no questions asked. It just needs to be said that he won five PGA Tour events since that year, for only one prior. This time around, he also notably increased his runner-up, Top 10s and Top 25s finishes, as well as his earnings. Not missed the detail that he became a professional more than 15 years ago, in 2007.

At the Mexico Open, his last victory, Finau shot a total of 260 strokes, 24 under par, with 27 birdies and three bogeys. With this performance, he was three strokes ahead of Rahm and won his sixth PGA Tour title, fourth in less than a year.

Rahm, on the other hand, was unable to repeat his 2022 title, despite a record-breaking performance on the third day. He finished with 263 strokes and 21 under par, with 26 birdies, one eagle, five bogeys and one double bogey.

Tony Finau is now ranked 11th in the world and fourth in the FedEx Cup standings. The current season archives two PGA Tour victories, four Top 10s and 10 Top 25s, with only one missed cut in 13 tournaments played.

Jon Rahm remains the world leader and number one in the FedEx Cup standings with four wins, one second-place finish, eight Top 10s and nine Top 25s on the 2022-23 PGA Tour. He has not missed a cut in 12 events played, although he did withdraw once.

