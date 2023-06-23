What is the 2023 Travelers Championship projected cut?

The 2023 Travelers Championship is currently underway at TPC Rivers Highlands in Cornwal, having begun on June 22. It will conclude on June 25.

Following the first round, Denny McCarthy topped the leaderboard after playing a round of 60, and will safely make the cut.

The Travelers Championship projected cut is expected to be -3 or -2, following the second-round performances of the golfers. McCarthy secured the lead after playing 31 holes in the event.

He is followed by Eric Cole, who jumped three positions in the Travelers Championship leaderboard after finishing the second round with a score of -11.

Zac Blair, Chesson Hadley, Lucas Herbert, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners, and Adam Scott are playing much above the projected cut. They are all expected to qualify for the third round of the Travelers Championship.

After the semi-finished second round, Kevin Yu, Brian Harman, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, and Aaron Rai are all in decent positions. They also have a chance to qualify for the third round of the Travelers Championship.

Meanwhile, Emiliano Grillo, Cameron Young, Andrew Putnam, Ben Martin, Lee Hodges, Andrew Novak, and Davis Thompson are in a less favorable position. All of them are sitting on the borderline of the projected scores after their first-round performance at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

However, they are yet to start their second round.

2023 Travelers Championship round 1 leaderboard

Here is the 2023 Travelers Championship's round 1 leaderboard:

1 Denny McCarthy -10

T2 Adam Scott -8

T2 Keegan Bradley -8

4 Scottie Scheffer -7

T5 Eric Cole -6

T5 Shane Lowry -6

T5 Chez Reavie -6

T5 Kevin Streelman -6

T8 Cam Davis -5

T8 Sungjae Im -5

T8 Brendon Todd -5

T8 Kevin Yu -5

T8 Patrick Cantiay -5

T8 Kelly Kraft -5

T8 Zac Blair -5

T16 Chad Ramey -4

T16 Ben Taylor -4

T16 J.T. Poston -4

T16 Luke List -4

T16 Sahith Theegala -4

T16 Greyson Sigg -4

T16 Brian Harman -4

T16 Min Woo Lee -4

T16 Seonghyeon Kim -4

T16 Chesson Hadley -4

T16 Patrick Rodgers -4

T16 Stephan Jaeger -4

T28 Lucas Herbert -3

T28 Aaron Rai -3

T28 Andrew Novak -3

T28 Callum Tarren -3

T28 Patton Kizzire -3

T28 Viktor Hovland -3

T28 Ludvig Aberg -3

T28 Lee Hodges -3

T28 Austin Eckroat -3

T28 Cameron Young -3

T28 Davis Thompson -3

T28 Ben Martin -3

T28 Andrew Landry -3

T28 Andrew Putnam -3

T28 Emiliano Grillo -3

T28 Matt Fitzpatrick -3

T28 Corey Conners -3

T28 Jon Rahm -3

T46 Xander Schauffele -2

T46 Adam Schenk -2

T46 Justin Suh -2

T46 Jason Dutner -2

T46 Wyndham Clarke -2

T46 Max McGreevy -2

T46 Andy Svoboda -2

T46 Brett Stegmaier -2

T46 Rory Mcliroy -2

T46 Kevin Tway -2

T46 Brandon Wu -2

T46 Dylan Wu -2

T46 Russell Knox -2

T46 Sam Bennett -2

T46 Byeong Hun An -2

T46 Adam Long -2

T46 Tom Hoge -2

T46 David Lipsky -2

T46 Zach Johnson -2

T46 Matt NeSmith -2

T46 Michael Kim -2

T46 Ryan Palmer -2

T68 Nick Hardy -1

T68 J.J. Spaun -1

T68 Carson Young -1

T68 Doug Ghim -1

T68 Kyle Reifers -1

T68 Tony Finau -1

T68 Martin Laird -1

T68 Gary Woodland -1

T68 Jim Herman -1

T68 Tom Kim -1

T68 Harris English -1

T68 Russell Henley -1

T68 Tommy Fleetwood -1

T68 Robert Streb -1

T68 Peter Mainati -1

T68 Hideki Matsuyama -1

T68 Lanto Grin -1

T68 Séamus Power -1

T68 Beau Hosler -1

T68 KH. Lee -1

T68 Sepp Straka -1

T68 Mark Hubbard -1

T68 Robby Shelton -1

T68 Tyler Duncan -1

T92 Davis Riley E

T92 Nick Watney E

T92 Doc Redman E

T92 Brian Gay E

T92 Nate Lashley E

T92 Webb Simpson E

T92 Rickie Fowler E

T92 Harry Hall E

T92 Thomas Detry E

T92 Justin Thomas E

T92 Vincent Norman E

T92 Lucas Glover E

T92 Sam Ryder E

T92 Alex Smalley E

T106 Kurt Kitayama +1

T106 Taylor Moore +1

T106 Cameron Champ +1

T106 Jason Day +1

T106 Ryan Biaum +1

T106 Charley Hoffman +1

T106 Danny Willett +1

T106 Tyson Alexander +1

T106 Benjamin James (a) +1

T106 David Lingmerth +1

T106 Joseph Bramiett +1

T106 Adam Svensson +1

T106 Justin Lower +1

T106 Trey Mullinax +1

T106 Taylor Pendrith +1

T121 Scott Piercy +2

T121 J.B. Holmes +2

T121 Austin Smotherman +2

T121 Billy Horschel +2

T121 Troy Merritt +2

T121 Hayden Buckley +2

T121 Sam Stevens +2

T121 Si Woo Kim +2

T121 Zecheng Dou +2

T121 Max Homa +2

T121 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T121 Erik van Rooyen +2

T121 Richy Werenski +2

T134 Scott Stalings +3

T134 Ben Griffin +3

T134 Nico Echavarria +3

T134 Jimmy Walker +3

T134 Joel Dahmen +3

T134 Stewart Cink +3

T140 Colin Morikawa +4

T140 Garrick Higgo +4

T140 Francesco Molinari +4

T140 Ryan Brehm +4

T140 Will Gordon +4

T145 Matthias Schwab +5

T145 CT Pan +5

T145 Paul Haley II +5

T145 Ryan Moore +5

T145 Carl Yuan +5

150 Kramer Hickok +6

T151 Matt Kuchar +7

T151 Michael Thorbjomsen (a) +7

T151 James Hahn +7

154 Matt Wallace +10

Watch out for more updates on the Travelers Championship leaderboard.

