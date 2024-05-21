What is the bag policy at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge? All you need to know

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is only 48 hours away and fans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming tournament. The tournament authorities have released important regulations for fans to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience.

One of the key regulations that fans need to be aware of is the tournament's bag policy. As with many sporting events, there are restrictions on the size and type of bags that are allowed into the venue. Only personal bags of "6x6" or smaller are permitted. Also, clear plastic, vinyl, or other carry items that are larger than "12x6x12" are not allowed.

No devices like video cameras, DSLR cameras, computers, laptops, radios, or TVs are allowed inside the tournament property. Mobile phones must be kept silent according to the tour's Movile Device Policy. Binoculars can be used but without cases at the venue.

Medical necessities or materials, strollers, small diaper bags, plastic baby bottles, or other things for the baby can be carried after a search. Collapsible chairs without bags and seat cushions excluding carrying cases, pockets or compartments are permitted at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

According to the bag policy, here are some items prohibited at the Charles Schwab Challenge:

Class cups or bottles except for those necessary for medical or newborn needs Fireworks and laser pointers Oversized foot-resting chairs Seat cushions with cases or having pockets and compartments No pets are allowed except for the service animals Knives, firearms, and weapons No beverages are allowed to be carried inside or to be taken outside while exiting No posters, signs or banners

A guide to the history of the course at the Charles Schwab Challenge event

The Charles Schwab Challenge is the PGA Tour's longest-running non-Major event, still hosted at its original venue since 1946. Today's competitors understand that they are playing on the same greens as Ben Hogan, who won the title five times. His image pervades the event, and it is one of the traditions that contribute to the Charles Schwab Challenge's status as one of the most renowned PGA Tour events.

The statue of Tom Hogan at the Colonial Country Club (Image via Getty)

Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas built in 1936 is one the highest-ranked golf courses, attracting golfers to its traditionally designed course. Marvin Leonard, a local businessman was the founder of the Colonial Country Club. The club has a Hogan Trophy Room, which displays trophies and other memorabilia of Hogan's remarkable career.

The event commemorates golf history by having its champions wear official Scottish royal tartan plaid jackets since 1952. The club also features the Wall of Champions on the first tee. It has the names of the champions engraved along with their score on a marble display. Many names can be spotted here; Hogan, Snead, Boros, Casper, Palmer, Trevino, Watson, Nicklaus, etc.

The club also consists of the Leonard Trophy which stays at the club for a year. The defending champion is presented with a replica of the Leonard Trophy. The Ben Hogan Award is awarded to the best male collegiate golfer of the year.