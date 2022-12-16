What brands does LPGA star Nelly Korda endorse?

Nelly Korda is currently one of the best golfers out there. She is a huge name on and off the field. Nelly had a great run this year and she ended the season as the World No. 1.

Her performance in golf has earned her many endorsements and she's the face of many brands as well.

Nelly Korda doing a photoshoot for J. Lindberg (Image via J. Lindberg)

As per Forbes, there are more than 10 brands of $4 million that Nelly Korda endorses, such as UKG, Cisco, Franklin Templeton, Richard Mille, Titleist, Grant Thornton, Woop, and Hanwha Q Cells. Hanwha Q Cells is a manufacturer of solar cells, and UKG is a tech company focused on workforce management.

Korda was recently seen sponsoring J. Lindberg, a clothing apparel brand.

Net Worth

Her net worth is around $3.5 million. The LPGA website says that Korda has earned $7,539,477 so far in her career. The World No. 2's earnings this year were $1,418,725. She stood second in the total prize money earned on tour this year, behind Jin Young Ko.

Nelly Korda's professional career

Since turning pro in 2016, Nelly Korda has become one of the biggest names on the LPGA circuit at present. She finished last season as No. 1 and currently stands as World No. 2.

She debuted at the Epson Tourson Tour event Sioux Falls GreatLIFE Challenge, which she won by a margin of three strokes.

She recorded her first LPGA win in 2018 at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship.

She won two titles in 2019, ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open and the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA. She made 19 cuts out of 20 events she played. She also had 12 top-10 finishes that year.

Korda didn't secure a win in 2020 but made cuts in 10 out of 12 events.

2021 came as the most successful year for the 24-year-old when she won four times on tour, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Meijer LPGA Classic, KPMG Women's PGA Championship, and the Pelican Women's Championship.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship was Korda's first ever major.

Along with four trophies, Korda made a cut 16 times out of 17, secured one runner-up and two top-3 positions. Apart from that, Korda also secured 10 top-10 finishes.

The cherry on the cake was the Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she became only the second American woman to win gold in golf.

Korda suffered a blood clot in her arm in 2022 due to which she didn't take part in several events. Her sole win came in the Pelican Women's Championship. She made 13 cuts out of the 15 events she featured in.

Korda was paired with Denny McCarthy in her first appearance at the QBE Shootout. Although the pair didn't clinch the title, Korda's gameplay impressed several fans from the PGA Circuit.

Korda finished T-5 at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Her competitors Kevin Kisner and Max Homa called her game outrageous. Kisner described her as Tiger Woods of the LPGA.

Korda is currently participating alongside her father at the PNC Championships at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, where 19 other teams will play in a scramble format.

Poll : 0 votes