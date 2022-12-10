LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda had a strong start on Friday at the 2022 QBE Shootout. Having made history by becoming one of the two LPGA players to tee off at the event, the golfer made the best impression. Apart from fans, fellow golfers Max Homa and Kevin Kisner seem to have loved Korda’s impact on the game.

Korda teed off on Friday alongside her partner Denny McCarthy. While Lexi Thompson has played before at the Tiburon Golf Club, this was Korda’s first time. The LPGA golfer finished Day 1 tied for fourth at 12 under. Interestingly, fellow golfers, Homa and Kisner, came out to laud the female golfer for her efforts, even calling her the “Tiger Woods of the LPGA.”

Kevin Kisner and Max Homa laud Nelly Korda

In an exchange with Nelly Korda, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner were seen handing high praise. Here’s what the two PGA stars had to say about Korda after playing alongside her for the first time.

Underdog Golf @Underdog__Golf Kevin Kisner on seeing Nelly Korda play in R1: “I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point.” Kevin Kisner on seeing Nelly Korda play in R1: “I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point.”

Speaking about Nelly Korda, Kevin Kisner said, as quoted by Golf Week:

“I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point. And then through about seven or eight holes I said she’s hit every shot just like she wants to for eight holes. Like does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea, I’ve never seen her hit a bad shot. We were laughing all day.”

Max Homa replied by agreeing to the strong statement.

He said:

“It was a little bit outrageous.”

Kisner: “She drove it down the middle.”

Homa: “She drove it down the middle on every hole, she almost hit the pin three times, hit it to like two inches on one par 4, then from way too far that next one, she almost hit the pin.”

Kisner: “Twenty-footer.”

Homa: “And chipped it great, so I don’t know how she does not win every week. It’s a testament to these other ladies that anyone can even sniff beating her because that was wildly impressive.”

Kisner: “I asked her out there if she wins every tournament.”

Homa: “She said no.”

Kisner: “She said no. I’m like, ‘I don’t believe you.'”

Homa: “Up for debate. She said Lydia gets them all. I think they would have a nice battle.”

It is pertinent to note that Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy head into Saturday’s modified alternate shot portion with confidence. The duo currently sit T4, only two places below Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. Having shot 14 under, the PGA Tour duo will also look to make it big on Saturday.

As of now, the pairing of Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer leads the 2022 QBE Shootout at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

2022 QBE Shootout tee times

Here are the tee times for Saturday’s second round (All times ET)

1st tee

11:00 am - Jason Day/Billy Horschel and Steve Stricker/Cameron Young

11:12 am - Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy and Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings

11:24 am - Harris English/Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy/Lexi Thompson

11:36 am - Tom Hoge/SahithTheegala and Brian Harman/Sepp Straka

11:48 am - Max Homa/Kevin Kisner and Keith Mitchell/J.J. Spaun

12:00 pm - Charley Hoffman/Ryan Palmer and Corey Conners/K.H. Lee

