The 2022 QBE Shootout teed off on Friday. The event, held at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, saw Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer take the early lead.

The Hoffman-Palmer duo made eagle on three of Tiburon’s four par-5s and added 10 birdies on Day 1. The duo came out on top of Max Homa and Kevin Kisner in Friday’s scramble format at the 2022 QBE Shootout. The field is readying itself for round 2.

QBE Shootout @QBEshootout Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman lead the pack after Round 1 of the #QBEShootout Ryan Palmer and Charley Hoffman lead the pack after Round 1 of the #QBEShootout! https://t.co/ubiCQ2NA40

The QBE Shootout features 12 pairs competing for the top prize of $950,000. The event, which has a $3.8 million prize purse, also features two LPGA stars on the field. While the teams featuring Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson have come out with big hopes, they are yet to make an impact in the competition. It’s notable that both their teams are currently T4 on the field.

Cameron Young, Jason Day and Harry English are among the other big names looking to make an impact on Day 2 of the event. Meanwhile, Palmer and Hoffman, who currently lead by two shots after the first round, will look to keep the form running into Sunday.

2022 QBE Shootout tee times

Here are the tee times for Saturday’s second round (All times ET):

1st tee

11 am - Jason Day/Billy Horschel and Steve Stricker/Cameron Young

11:12 am - Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy and Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings

11:24 am - Harris English/Matt Kuchar and Maverick McNealy/Lexi Thompson

11:36 am - Tom Hoge/SahithTheegala and Brian Harman/Sepp Straka

11:48 am - Max Homa/Kevin Kisner and Keith Mitchell/J.J. Spaun

12 pm - Charley Hoffman/Ryan Palmer and Corey Conners/K.H. Lee

How to watch 2022 QBE Shootout

The 2022 QBE Shootout is available for viewing on the Golf Channel and can also be streamed on Peacock.

QBE Shootout @QBEshootout



Coverage of the 2022 Don’t miss a minute of the action!🏌️‍♂️Coverage of the 2022 #QBEShootout begins today on the @golfchannel! Don’t miss a minute of the action!🏌️‍♂️Coverage of the 2022 #QBEShootout begins today on the @golfchannel!📺 https://t.co/CkAVzEM1Vo

Here are the scheduled times for the event (All times ET):

TV: Golf Channel: 1:30 pm-2:30 pm

NBC: 2:30 pm-4:30 pm

Stream: Peacock: 1:30 pm-4:30 pm

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer take early lead

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer now have a head start to the 2022 QBE Shootout. The team-up, which was largely pushed down on predictions, is now leading the event. The duo sits 16 under by two shots over a pair at 14 under at Tiburon Golf Club.

Speaking after Day 1, Hoffman addressed their good start and said that they were confident about the game. He said:

“All in all, we put ourself in great positions to make birdies… I would say very low stress all day long. For me, I putted first so it wasn’t that stressful for me. Ryan made some great putts. I was able to hit some good drives and be able to capitalize on pretty much all our shots except 18.”

He added:

“Tomorrow, it’s a matter of just both driving it well and then you choose on which ball to play and all that. If we’re both hitting it well, I think we’ll have a lot of chances tomorrow.”

Hoffman, who is playing in his sixth QBE Shootout, is teaming up with Palmer for the first time. Interestingly, he has had a different partner at each of the events. Leading on to Day 2, fans will be eager to see if the duo can carry on the form and take their first-ever wins in the event.

Poll : 0 votes