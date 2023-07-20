What is Brooks Koepka's record at the Open? Exploring the golfer's major wins and more

Brooks Koepka, known for his fierce game, has won five major championships, including three PGA Championships and two US Opens. While he is yet to win The Open Championship, Koepka's strong performances at the renowned event, including consecutive top-10 finishes, demonstrate his talent on the golf courses.

Koepka's best performance at The Open Championship came in 2019 when the tournament took place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Throughout the course of the race, Koepka demonstrated his ability and consistency, finishing in a remarkable tie for fourth place. This achievement was his best finish at The Open Championship.

Koepka has won two of golf's four major championships, which are the US Open and the PGA Championship. His spectacular major wins include back-to-back US Open victories in 2017 and 2018 and two consecutive PGA Championship titles in 2018 and 2019.

His most recent accomplishment is the PGA Championship in 2023, which he won by two strokes over Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland at Oak Hill Country Club.

"It's crazy. I try not to think of it right now," Brooks Koepka said after winning at Oak Hill. "I do care about it. It's just tough to really grasp the situation kind of while you're still in it, I think", he added (via Golf Monthly).

Brooks Koepka after winning the U.S. Open 2017 (Image via Getty).

Brooks Koepka's golf career began in 2012 when he went professional, starting his career in Europe before winning his PGA Tour card in the 2014-15 season. He's been a steady presence in golf's major championships since then, progressively improving with each participation.

Notably, he became the most recent golfer to win the PGA Championship in consecutive years since Tiger Woods in 2006-07.

Brooks Koepka's dominance in Major Championships

Brooks Koepka's rise to the top of the game began with a stunning run from 2017 to 2019, during which he established himself as a major specialist. His maiden major triumph came at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills, where he finished 16-under par, leaving his competitors in the dust.

Koepka's incredible run continued with a championship defence at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, making him the first player to do it since 1989.

Despite injuries and a brief stint at LIV Golf, Koepka's passion for the game never wavered. In 2023, he made a victorious comeback, winning the PGA Championship for the third time, an achievement shared only by the famous Tiger Woods in the current decade.

While Brooks Koepka has had tremendous success in major events, he is still determined to add to his legacy by winning The Masters and The Open Championship 2023. Koepka, who has a string of top-five finishes at both tournaments, including two runner-up results at The Masters in 2019 and 2023, is eager to endure his legacy and carve his name in the golfing records.