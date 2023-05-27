“I’ve always said double digits" - Brooks Koepka aims to join Golf's elite ranks, believes he can achieve double digit majors

Brooks Koepka, a professional golfer, has set his sights on joining the ranks of golf's elite by aiming for double-digit majors in his career. Brooks Koepka, known for his self-assurance and competitive spirit, emphasized his unflinching faith in his capacity to accomplish this tremendous goal.

During a recent press conference, Brooks Koepka, who currently has five major championships under his belt, was asked how many more majors he believes he can win.

The motivated golfer revealed recently in an interview:

"I've always said two digits. I think I've said that a few times, but yeah, I don't think it's unreasonable."

If he wins, Brooks Koepka will join the ranks of golf's legends, behind only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, and Walter Hagen in the all-time major winners list. With this lofty ambition in mind, Brooks Koepka is set to leave an unforgettable imprint on the golf world.

The professional golfer's constant belief in his capacity to win more major championships demonstrates his unwavering drive and dedication. With his current count of five, Koepka joins an elite group of accomplished players.

However, his sights are set on even loftier aims as he seeks to carve his name in golf's annals by joining the ranks of legends who have won ten majors.

As Koepka pursues brilliance on the golf field, the world will be watching to see if he can convert his dreams into reality and seal his place among the sport's greatest champions.

Brooks Koepka in the last few tournaments in 2023

The Masters - Final Round

Brooks Koepka demonstrated his tremendous golfing prowess earlier in the year 2023, finishing second at the Masters 2023. Koepka exhibited his unrelenting determination and skill in a thrilling fight on the greens of Augusta National Golf Club, negotiating the tough course with finesse and precision.

Despite a difficult fourth round, he kept his cool and finished with a score of +3, matching him with the renowned Phil Mickelson at -8. Their combined position cemented their image as serious Masters competitors, showing their game prowess.

Koepka's adventure, however, did not finish there. In an incredible turn of events, he went on to win the PGA Championship 2023. Koepka won the tournament, finishing with a final-round score of -3, demonstrating his extraordinary golfing ability and mental fortitude.

2023 PGA Championship - Final Round

This PGA Championship triumph solidified his reputation as one of the world's best golfers and demonstrated his ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered the most.

Despite starting the year in second place, Koepka's unrelenting focus and dedication catapulted him to the top, securing first place and adding another great accomplishment to his storied career.

LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day Three

With his recent accomplishments, Brooks Koepka has demonstrated that he possesses the talents and mindset required to earn double-digit victories in the future. His regular performance at big tournaments, as well as his ability to compete with the best in the world, make him a tough opponent on any course.

As Koepka continues to demonstrate his incredible talent and unshakable drive, golf fans should expect to see even more remarkable accomplishments from this remarkable golfer in the years ahead.

