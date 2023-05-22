Brooks Koepka WITB: 2023 PGA Championship winning golfer's bag explored

Following his stunning victory at the 2023 PGA Championship, fans and golf lovers are eager to learn what equipment and clubs pushed Brooks Koepka to victory. We dive into the contents of the golfing sensation's bag in an exclusive investigation, revealing the secrets behind his remarkable performance on the grandest stage of all.

2023 PGA Championship - Final Round

Koepka's choice of clubs and equipment is critical to his success, and understanding his trusty armoury provides an intriguing peek into the strategy and precision that characterise his game. Each piece of equipment, from the driver that delivers those gigantic tee shots to the putter that seals important putts, is methodically chosen to maximise Koepka's performance and increase his chances of success.

What exactly Brooks Koepka had in his bag?

As we unearth the contents of Brooks Koepka's bag, we learn about the golfer's winning formula, which is a meticulously designed combination of technology, precision engineering, and personal tastes.

We present an in-depth review of the golfing equipment that Brooks Koepka uses on his quest to greatness, from irons to wedges, hybrids to fairway woods, and a variety of other tools of the trade.

TaylorMade M2 (17 degrees) fairway wood

Brooks Koepka used a TaylorMade M2 fairway club with a 17-degree loft. With this adaptable club and a Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70TX shaft, Brooks Koepka was able to attain excellent distance and accuracy from the fairway.

Nike Vapour Fly Pro (3) and Srixon ZX7 Mk II (4-9) irons

For his 3-iron, Koepka chose the Nike Vapour Fly Pro, which he matched with a Fujikura Pro 95 shaft. He used the Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts for the 4-9 irons. This combination provided Koepka with the ideal balance of forgiveness, control, and playability.

Nike Vapour Fly Pro (3) Utility Iron

Koepka's bag also had the Nike Vapour Fly Pro utility iron, in addition to his fairway woods and irons. This club provides versatility and distance, making it a great weapon on the course in a number of scenarios.

Srixon ZX5 MKII LS (10.5 degrees) driver

Koepka's driver of choice was the Srixon ZX5 MKII LS with a loft of 10.5 degrees. This powerful club, paired with Koepka's excellent swing speed, resulted in long and accurate drives off the tee, laying the groundwork for success.

Cleveland RTX ZipCore (46 degrees), RTX6 (52, 56, 60 degrees) wedges

Koepka trusted Cleveland with his wedge play, using the RTX ZipCore with a 46-degree loft for crisp approach shots. He also had the RTX6 wedges in 52, 56, and 60-degree lofts, which provide variety and spin control. True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 (46 degrees) and S400 (52, 56, 60 degrees) shafts were used on the wedges, allowing Koepka to flawlessly execute shots around the greens.

Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 Prototype Putter

Brooks Koepka used the Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 prototype putter, a reliable weapon for his excellent putting stroke. This finely built putter gave Koepka the feel and consistency he needed to confidently traverse the greens.

Srixon Z-Star Diamond Ball

Koepka added the Srixon Z-Star Diamond golf ball to his arsenal. This ball, known for its remarkable performance and control, complemented Koepka's game and played a critical part in his PGA Championship victory.

The combination of these perfectly picked clubs and equipment exemplifies Brooks Koepka's painstaking approach and attention to detail, allowing him to conquer the course's hurdles and emerge victorious.

