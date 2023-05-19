When does Scottie Scheffler resume play at PGA Championship 2023? Exploring golfer's Friday tee time

All eyes are on Scottie Scheffler as he prepares to return play at the PGA Championship 2023. As the event nears its conclusion, Scottie Scheffler, along with Brooks Koepka and Gary Woodland, take centre stage as part of the featured group. Scheffler is scheduled to return to the course on May 18th at 1:25 p.m.

As the PGA Championship continues to captivate with its dramatic displays of golfing talent, spectators and fans around the world anticipate his performance with bated breath. Stay tuned for more information on Scottie Scheffler's remarkable comeback and the overall championship action.

PGA Championship leaderboard - Day 1 and Scottie Scheffler

Rank Player Score (hole) 1 Eric Cole -5 (14*) 2 Bryson DeChambeau -4 (F) T-3 Dustin Johnson -3 (F) T-3 Corey Conners -3 (F) T-3 Scottie Scheffler -3 (F) T-7 Adam Scott -2 (F) T-7 Keegan Bradley -2 (F) T-7 Viktor Hovland -2 (F) T-7 Ryan Fox -2 (F)

As the first round of the PGA Championship comes to a close, Scottie Scheffler emerges as a serious contender. Scheffler finished the day at an incredible 3 under par. After the first round, Scheffler's name appears among the names of other top-tier players on the leaderboard.

Eric Cole holds his lead at 5 under par after 14 holes, with Bryson DeChambeau close behind at 4 under par after finishing his round. Dustin Johnson, Corey Conners, and Scottie Scheffler all finished their rounds at 3 under par, tying for third place.

Notably, Scheffler's outstanding performance establishes him as a serious contender in the upcoming rounds. Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley, Viktor Hovland, and Ryan Fox are also in contention, all tied at 2 under par.

The following are the tee times for Friday's second round of the 2023 PGA Championship:

1. Early Morning Start:

7:00 am - Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

7:11 am - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:22 am - Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett

7:33 am - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

7:44 am - Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

2. Mid-Morning Action:

7:55 am - Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

8:06 am - Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

8:17 am - Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk, Seamus Power

8:28 am - Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

8:39 am - Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

3. A Thrilling Afternoon:

8:50 am - Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

9:01 am - Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

9:12 am - Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole

4. Midday Tee-Off:

12:30 pm - Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

12:41 pm - Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence

12:52 pm - Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

1:03 pm - Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:14 pm - Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

5. The Highlighted Group:

1:25 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

6. Star-Studded Showdown:

1:36 pm - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:47 pm - Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:58 pm - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

2:09 pm - Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul

7. Late Afternoon Excitement:

2:20 pm - Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

2:31 pm - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

2:42 pm - Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

8. Alternate Tee:

10th Tee:7:05 am - Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

7:16 am - Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

7:27 am - Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

7:38 am - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

7:49 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

9. Strong Mid-Morning Lineup:

8:00 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

8:11 am - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

8:22 am - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

8:33 am - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

8:44 am - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

10. Notable Afternoon Groups:

8:55 am - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

9:06 am - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

9:17 am - Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

11. Late Midday Start:

12:25 pm - Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

12:36 pm - Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

12:47 pm - Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

1:09 pm - Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

12. Exciting Matchups:

1:20 pm - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

1:31 pm - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

1:42 pm - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

1:53 pm - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

13. Late Afternoon Contenders:

2:04 pm - Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth

2:15 pm - Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

2:26 pm - Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

2:37 pm - Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

With the stage set and an incredible lineup of golfers, anticipation rises for the tournament to unfold. Stay tuned for thrilling shots, intense rivalries, and the emergence of golf's next champion.

