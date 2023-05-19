PGA Championship 2023 Friday tee times explored

Day 1 of the PGA Championship 2023 ended with Eric Cole taking the surprise lead. Despite starting late due to a frost delay, the opening round of the major delivered some interesting moments.

Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, among others, put out solid performances to form the top 5. However, it was Cole who came out on top of the PGA Championship's Thursday leaderboard. The American golfer played 5 under through 14 holes to take the lead before the first round was suspended due to darkness.

The PGA Championship round 1 will resume on Friday morning.

PGA Championship 2023 Friday tee times

The PGA Championship 2023 held at the recently redesigned Oak Hill Golf Course in Rochester, New York will tee off on Friday at 7:00 am. The grouping of Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds and Brandon Wu will resume play on Day 2 at the first tee.

Here are the complete tee times for Friday’s second round of the 2023 PGA Championship:

1st tee

7:00 am - Sam Ryder, Gabe Reynolds, Brandon Wu

7:11 am - Sadom Kaewkanjana, Ben Kern, Thorbjorn Olesen

7:22 am - Webb Simpson, Y.E. Yang, Danny Willett

7:33 am - Sepp Straka, Harris English, Robert Macintyre

7:44 am - Thomas Pieters, Keith Mitchell, Pablo Larrazabal

7:55 am - Lucas Herbert, Brian Harman, Callum Shinkwin

8:06 am - Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Abraham Ancer

8:17 am - Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk. Seamus Power

8:28 am - Si Woo Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Anirban Lahiri

8:39 am - Victor Perez, Aaron Wise, Jordan Smith

8:50 am - Chris Sanger, J.J. Spaun, David Micheluzzi

9:01 am - Thomas Detry, J.J. Killeen, Matt Wallace

9:12 am - Nick Hardy, Greg Koch, Eric Cole

12:30 pm - Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

12:41 pm - Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence

12:52 pm - Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo

1:03 pm - Harold Varner III, Scott Stallings, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:14 pm - Steve Holmes, Adrian Otaegui, Davis Riley

1:25 pm - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

1:36 pm - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa

1:47 pm - Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland

1:58 pm - Matthew Fitzpatrick, Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm

2:09 pm - Luke Donald, Adrian Meronk, Yannik Paul

2:20 pm - Kenny Pigman, Davis Thompson, Maverick McNealy

2:31 pm - Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

2:42 pm - Jesse Droemer, Matt NeSmith, Rikuya Hoshino

10th tee

7:05 am - Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

7:16 am - Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

7:27 am - Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

7:38 am - Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

7:49 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

8:00 am - Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

8:11 am - Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

8:22 am - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

8:33 am - Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

8:44 am - Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

8:55 am - Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

9:06 am - Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

9:17 am - Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

12:25 pm - Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

12:36 pm - Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

12:47 pm - Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

12:58 pm - Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

1:09 pm - Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

1:20 pm - Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

1:31 pm - Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

1:42 pm - Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

1:53 pm - Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

2:04 pm - Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth

2:15 pm - Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

2:26 pm - Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

2:37 pm - Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

Saturday tee times for the PGA Championship 2023 will be updated after Day 2.

