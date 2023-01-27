2023’s best golf drivers for every handicap 

To hit a greater distance, players need good enough drivers. The use of advanced materials like titanium, carbon fiber, and tungsten in modern drivers makes it possible for many players to achieve greater distance.

Here's a look at the best drivers for 2023 for different playing styles and handicap levels, as listed by GolfWeek.

Callaway Drivers

Callaway Paradym

Specifications: Forged carbon composite with a titanium face, moveable weight, and an adjustable hosel.

For: It's for low- and mid-handicap golfers who desire more ball speed with the ability to create a draw or fade bias.

Callaway Paradym X

Specifications: Forged carbon composite with a titanium face and adjustable hosel.

For: Players between mid- and higher-handicap.

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Specifications: Forged carbon composite with a titanium face; forward and back weight ports with an adjustable hosel.

For: It is for single-digit handicap players who create a lot of spin and want to work the ball and create a lower flight.

Cobra Drivers

Cobra AeroJet LS

Specifications: Carbon fiber crowned sole pieces, two adjustable sole weights, and an adjustable hosel.

For: It is for low-handicap, fast-swinging golfers who need to decrease spin.

Cobra Aerojet Max

Specifications: Carbon fiber crown and sole pieces with an adjustable hosel, moveable weights, and an internal weight bar.

For: Players of higher handicap.

Mizuno

Mizuno ST-Z 230

Specifications: Forged SAT 2041 Beta Ti face with titanium chassis; internal steel weight with TPU coating; carbon fiber crown; and adjustable hosel.

For: Golfers with a handicap of between five and twenty who want more ball speed.

Mizuno ST-X 230

Forged SAT 2041 Beta Ti face with titanium chassis, internal steel weight with TPU coating, carbon fiber crown, and adjustable hosel.

Golfers with a handicap of between 10 and 20

Ping Drivers

Ping G430 Max

Specifications: Forged titanium face and chassis with adjustable weights and an adjustable hosel.

For: Golfers with a handicap between 5 and 18.

Ping G430 LST

Specifications: Forged titanium face and chassis with adjustable weights and an adjustable hosel.

For: Handicappers of Single-digit handicappers.

PXG Drivers

PXG 0311 GEN5

Specifications: Titanium chassis with aluminum-vapor covered carbon fiber crown, movable weights, and adjustable hosel.

For: Golfers with a handicap of between eight and 20.

PXG 0311 XF GEN5

Specifications: Titanium chassis with aluminum-vapor covered carbon fiber crown, movable weights, and adjustable hosel.

For: Mid- and higher range of handicap golfers.

Srixon

Srixon ZX5 Mk II

Specifications: 460-cubic-centimeter head, carbon fiber crown, titanium chassis, face, moveable weights and adjustable hosel.

For: Golfers with a handicap of between five and 15.

Srixon ZX5 LS Mk II

Specifications: 460-cubic-centimeter head, carbon fiber crown, titanium chassis, face, moveable weights and adjustable hosel.

For: High-spin players between eight and 18-handicap

Srixon ZX7 Mk II

Specifications:460-cubic-centimeter head, carbon fiber crown, titanium chassis, face, moveable weights, and adjustable hosel.

For: Players of scratch to the handicap of 12-handicap.

TaylorMade Drivers

TaylorMade Stealth golf driver series

TaylorMade Stealth 2

Specifications: 60-layer carbon fiber face with carbon fiber crown, carbon fiber sole, adjustable hosel and slot in the sole.

For: Made for elite golfers up to 18-handicap.

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus+

Specifications: 60-layer carbon fiber face with carbon fiber crown, carbon fiber sole, moveable weight, adjustable hosel and slot in the sole.

For: Pros to 15-handicap players

Titleist

Titleist TSR2

Specifications: 460-cubic-centimeter volume with an all-titanium body and head.

For: handicap players from scratch players to 15.

Titleist TSR3

Specifications: 460-cubic-centimeter volume with an all-titanium body and head with an 8-gm adjustable sole weight.

For: Pros to handicap golfers of 12.

Wilson

Wilson Dynapower Carbon

Specifications: Titanium chassis with carbon fiber crown and toe panel with adjustable hosel.

For: single-digit handicappers who like to swing fast.

Wilson Dynapower Titanium

Specifications: All titanium head with adjustable hosel for the Dynapower Titanium in 9, 10.5 and 13-degree versions.

For: 8 to 18 handicap players

