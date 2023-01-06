“Celebrates how golf creates friendships” - Callaway partners with Good Good Golf

In a landmark deal, golf equipment company Callaway partnered with Good Good Golf, a group of content creators with more than 1.1 million subscribers.

Good Good Golf posts videos of young men playing golf and taking on other fun challenges on the course on YouTube. Sometimes notable figures join them in their adventures. It has amassed massive popularity amongst golf fans. They also sell their own branded apparel and accessories on their website.

As reported in a press release, Callaway and Good Good Golf will come together to create a varied range of video content. They will focus on producing new series, long-form challenges, and cameos by prominent brand staff players.

Plans are also being discussed to create co-branded, limited-edition equipment designed to appeal to players of all levels.

This is indeed an exciting opportunity where the company is making an effort to make golf a household sport. It is quite literally taking the sport and making it accessible to every fan across the globe.

And naturally, the golf equipment company and Good Good Golf are thrilled at the prospect.

"We look forward to highlighting those stories with their team" - Callaway on new partnership

This partnership between the huge golf equipment company and Good Good Golf is touted to be a game changer.

Callaway Golf VP of Global Marketing Nick McInally talked about it.

"Callaway is proud to partner with Good Good Golf, and to collaborate with them as they continue to make the game more inviting, visible and entertaining for golfers of all ages and backgrounds."

McInally was all praise for Good Good Golf as he further explained their aim.

"Good Good has a proven track record of creating family-developed content that celebrates how golf creates friendships, memories and fun wherever it’s played, and we look forward to highlighting those stories with their team."

Good Good Golf CEO Matt Kendrick was elated at this new partnership. He said, according to a press release:

"We’re thrilled to be partnering with Callaway on new and differentiated content to engage with golfers. This is a great opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in our industry, and we’re excited to create new and exciting content as well as collaborating on exceptional exclusive golf products with such an innovative company."

This is undoubtedly an admirable endeavor.

