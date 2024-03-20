What was Bubba Watson's Masters' dinner menu? All you need to know

Bubba Watson's 2013 Masters dinner palate became the center of attraction for all at the prestigious Champions Dinner ahead of the Masters Tournament. Instead of the traditional cuisine given at such gatherings, Watson chose to treat his fellow golfers to a lunch from the fast-food restaurant Waffle House, a surprise that grabbed the interest of both fans and journalists.

His menu selection was questioned by the guests at the Former's Champions dinner. Traditional Caesar Salad was served as the starter followed by the Grilled chicken breast with Green Beans, Mashed Potato, Corn Macaroni, and Cheese. Confetti Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream was served as dessert.

His choice for the dinner was compared to the local KFC outlet on Washington Street. Several Masters winners ordered steak showing their dislike for the food. The main reason behind it being disliked was the calorie count i.e. 960 calories per serving, which was ranked as the highest in the last 10 years.

Bubba Watson And His Dinner Selection

Bubba Watson played the role of host at the Master's Champions Dinner in 2015 once again. A native of Bagdad, Florida, Watson once again tried to bring a touch of his Southern roots to the Masters' Champions Dinner with a menu that celebrated classic comfort food infused with his personal favorites.

The menu featured Caesar salad, grilled chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, corn, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, and confetti cake and vanilla ice cream, reminiscent of his first meal in 2013 as the guests felt a sense of déjà vu.

Childhood Memories

Bubba Watson prefers comfort food. By choosing Waffle House for the Champions Dinner, Watson sought to honor his past and share a part of his journey with his peers.

Growing up, he enjoyed spending quality time with his father at Waffle House, showcasing his humbleness and desire to stay true to his roots.

Comparison with European Tour’s Dinner Menu

The food choices made by Bubba Watson were compared to the European tour's dinner. The fellow players stated that the food was superb compared to what Watson had served ‘over the fence’ at Augusta National.

The European Tour dinner featured North Caroline prawns, baby iceberg salad, tenderloin, and arctic char, with players preferring chocolate decadence cake.

Choice of Celebration

Even after winning the 2014 Masters, his second green jacket that year, Watson dined with family and friends at an Augusta-area Waffle House, the restaurant chain best known for its smothered hash browns and other greasy breakfast delights. His choice of dining reminds one that success should never overshadow one's roots and values.