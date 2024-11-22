What was the cut line of the RSM Classic?

The second round of the 2024 RSM Classic was played on Friday, November 22 at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. The established cut was made after 36 holes, with the top 65 players and ties advancing to the weekend rounds.

The cut for the RSM Classic was set at 1 under par, with 69 players making it. The cut has been set at 3 under for the past three years.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Among the players who missed the RSM Classic cut is Zach Johnson, who finished the first 36 holes at even par. The two-time major winner currently sits 162nd in the FedEx Cup Autumn standings and this result could see him lose his tour card.

Other players who also finished the day at even par were major champion Gary Woodland and nine-time PGA Tour winner Brandt Snedeker. Both are ranked outside the top 125, but only Snedeker is in danger of losing his card as Woodland is exempt until the end of the 2025 season owing to his 2019 US Open win.

Another player who missed the cut at the RSM Classic is last week's winner, Rafael Campos. The Puerto Rican finished the first 36 holes at 4 over.

RSM Classic: The fight to keep the PGA Tour card

For many players, making the cut at the RSM Classic meant keeping their PGA Tour card for next season. The most obvious case is Wesley Bryan, who was ranked 125th in the FedEx Cup Fall rankings, but missed the cut with a score of 1 over.

That performance dropped Bryan a few spots in the list and he will not be able to earn his full membership for 2025. However, he will have special temporary membership status and could play in several tournaments next season.

Joel Dahmen finished the first 36 holes at 1 under and made the cut. While he's currently projected to fall outside the Top 125, he still has a chance to improve his ranking over the next two days.

Other players on the verge of falling out of the top 125 are Zac Blair and Sam Ryder. Both missed the cut in Georgia and are projected to finish 125th and 124th, respectively, but that could change over the weekend.

The opposite is true for Daniel Berger. The American is ranked 127th, but made the cut at Sea Island Golf Club. His performance this week could propel him into a more favorable position.

Like Berger, Michael Thorbjornsen is currently outside the top 125 (138th), but is one of the leaders in Georgia. The former Stanford University player is on the verge of climbing 20 spots in the FedEx Cup fall rankings and earning his PGA Tour card for next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback