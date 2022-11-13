What driver does Rickie Fowler use in 2022?

Rickie Fowler has played professional golf since 2009 and reached the top four in the official World Golf Rankings. He routinely experiments with golf gear to enhance performance.

Fowler is a brand ambassador for Cobra-Puma and uses their driver, Cobra LTDx LS driver - the lowest spinning model.

According to Golf Monthly, the LS driver has the same Mitsubishi Tensei as the other two LTD drivers and has performed very well, delivering a consistently strong ball flight.

Having replaced his caddie, Rickie Romano, Fowler has been preparing for the 2023 season with Butch Harmon, his swing coach. He has also made several equipment changes.

Fowler used a new set of irons and often changed his putters last season. His new irons helped him enhance his performance considerably. Discussing his equipment choice, the golfer said:

"These ones are definitely bigger than what I’m used to, but I was also excited to hit them. … Mishits a little off center, or a little low on the face, or heel-toe bias, were really stable. Especially the ones a groove or two low, the misses weren’t as short. I’d see some, if I hit the MB or the CB a little thin, distances could drop anywhere from 7, 8, 9 yards. I was seeing these more in the 4, 5, 6 (range). A few yards here and there can make a big difference. Overall, I just saw more forgiveness, but at the same time, keeping the characteristics that I want with flight and spin. We’re going to give them a go."

Speaking to GolfWRX.com, Fowler elaborated:

"Cavity-backs have been in and around every once in a while, but I’ve been primarily blades. Always have loved the look and the feel, but if I’m able to basically still get a great look, really good feel with these. It feels like there’s a lot of mess behind it, but at the same time, get a little more forgiveness, why make it harder on yourself?”

What's in Rickie Fowler's bag?

He missed the 2021 Players Championship cut and the 2021 Masters Tournament. It was the first time since the 2020 US Open that Fowler could not make it to the Masters. But then, he added new stuff to his bag to improve his game.

Unpacking Rickie Fowler's bag

Driver

Cobra LTDx LS (9 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X shaft

Fairways

Cobra Radspeed Big Tour, Cobra LTD LS

3-wood

Cobra RadSpeed Big Tour (12.5 degrees) with Aldila Synergy 75 TX shaft

5-wood

Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees at 18.5 degrees) with Aldila Synergy shaft

Irons

Cobra King Forged MB

Wedges

Cobra King 08 versatile, Titleist Vikey wedge works Proto

Putter

Scotty Cameron Gss Prototype: Cobra King Vintage Sport 45

Ball

Taylormade TP5X Pix

Shoes

Puma Proadapt Alphacat shoe

It's noteworthy that Rickie Fowler has registered nine professional wins. However, he is waiting to clinch a major tournament. Fowler finished second in the 2018 Masters Tournament and was placed T-2 at the US Open and the Open Championship in 2014.

