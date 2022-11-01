Why does Rickie Fowler wear orange on Sundays? Real reason explored

Rickie Fowler is renowned more for his attractive outfits on the golf course than for his matches. The former World No. 1 rank holder has made headlines because he likes to wear his orange polo t-shirt for Sunday's matches.

In a recent humorous ESPN promo, it was revealed that the California-native has no idea why he wears that particular outfit. However, in his previous interview, Rickie revealed the reason. He said:

"I started doing that while I was in school. Obviously, not many guys wear orange, so it was a way to be my own man out there."

He went on to say:

"A few of my Oklahoma state teammates wore the same colors, so at the time, it was a bit of a bonding thing. But nobody really does that on tour. I like to think of it as my own little personal style."

Rickie Fowler also spoke about his style in the interview. He said:

"I've always enjoyed having my own sense of style; it's just a fun way to stand out. It's fun to wear what I want to wear and show off."

He denied wearing crimson and burnt orange as they are the colors of his rival schools.

Rickie Folwer in his favourite orange t-shirt (image credit: getty)

It's noteworthy that Rickie Fowler has worn orange in all the final-day tournaments throughout his career.

Rickie Fowler on joining LIV Golf Series

The controversial LIV Golf series garnered attention due to its popular argumental battle with the PGA Tour. They struggled to be on the same page.

Even though the PGA Tour announced that they would suspend players who would play LIV Golf, dozens of professional golfers joined the series.

Funded by Saudi Arabia's government, the LIV Golf series had a prize purse of $50 million that was divided among all the players based on their team's ranking at the end of the tournament.

Rickie Fowler was also offered a contract to play in the championship's first season. However, he is rumored to have turned down the offer.

The 33-year-old golfer is on the PGA Tour, but he is struggling to win matches. Golfers from the same background had joined hands with LIV Golf for better paychecks, while a few continued their journey with the PGA Tour.

While Fowler remains loyal to the PGA Tour, his fellow mates, including Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, and Patrick Reed, competed in the championship that concluded on Sunday, October 30. 4 Aces became the winner of the first season and won $16 million in prize money.

It is pertinent to note that Rickie missed the cut at the 2021 Players Championship and also missed the cuts at the Wells Fargo Championship. His performances are constantly declining.

Rickie has also not made any public announcement on rejecting LIV Golf's offer. Perhaps he could consider the contract for the next season. Only the future can reveal whether Rickie Fowler will join the LIV Golf Series or continue his journey with the PGA Tour.

Poll : 0 votes