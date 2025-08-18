“What a farce” “Pathetic” - Fans question Jon Rahm taking LIV Golf Individual title despite winless season

Jon Rahm took home the second LIV Golf Individual title of his career this week after the conclusion of the tournament in Indianapolis. However, fans were left questioning if the Spaniard truly deserved the accolade.
The Spaniard earned the title despite gathering no wins this season in the Saudi-based league. Despite losing in a playoff to Sebastian Munoz at this week's LIV Golf Indianapolis, Jon Rahm walked away with a massive cheque bonus a whopping $18 million.
A golf enthusiast suggested that the situation was ridiculous by calling it a "farce." The fan wrote (via X @Lafont1M):
"What a farce!"
Another user on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated that Rahm's LIV Golf Individual title seems absurd. The fan commented (via X @TapItIn3):
"Pathetic."
Several fans and golf enthusiasts alike pointed out that Joaquin Niemann was deserving of the 2025 LIV Golf Individual title. The Chilean golfer won five tournaments this year compared to Jon Rahm's dry streak.
The fan stated (via X @MNwildking):
"I would be very upset if I was Niemann. How is it possible to not win the individual title with 5 wins."
Here are a few other fans' reactions to Jon Rahm being awarded the LIV Golf Individual title this week (via X @livgolf_league):
A fan wrote, "LIV is horrible. The highest paid guy gets the trophy? Where the sport in that?"
"BullS. Jon doesn't deserve that trophy Niemann does," commented a golf enthusiast.
"No idea how the fuzzy math formula allows a guy to win five tournaments and not win the overall title versus a guy who didn’t win any tournaments. Nothing against Rahm but that is a terrible formula," said a fan.
Jon Rahm is officially a back-to-back season champion after a solo second-place finish at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis. He was awarded a massive trophy and a championship ring in addition to the $18 million bonus. His team, Legion XIII, claimed the second position.
Jon Rahm's 2025 LIV Golf season results
Here's a look at how Legion XIII's captain Jon Rahm performed this year (via LIV Golf):
- LIV Golf Riyadh - T2 (15 under par)
- LIV Golf Adelaide - 6th place (7 under par)
- LIV Golf Hong Kong - T6 (11 under par)
- LIV Golf Singapore - T5 (9 under par)
- LIV Golf Miami - T9 (1 over par)
- LIV Golf Mexico City - 4th place (12 under par)
- LIV Golf Korea - T7 (8 under par)
- LIV Golf Virginia - T8 (10 under par)
- LIV Golf Dallas - T11 (3 under par)
- LIV Golf Andalucia - 2nd place (7 under par)
- LIV Golf United Kingdom - T5 (10 under par)
- LIV Golf Chicago - T2 (9 under par)
- LIV Golf Indianapolis - 2nd place (22 under par)