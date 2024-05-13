What is the final field for the 2024 PGA Championship?

By Julio Valdera
Modified May 13, 2024 16:14 GMT
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
The crowds on Monday of the 2024 PGA Championship week, Valhalla Golf Club (Image via Getty).

After this weekend's results in the PGA Tour, the field of the PGA Championship was completed. There will be 156 players competing for the Wanamaker Trophy at Valhalla Golf Club.

Chris Gotterup won one of the last two tickets thanks to his victory in the Myrtle Beach Championship. The other spot was occupied by first alternate S.H. Kim, because Rory Mcllroy, who won the Wells Fargo Championship, has already qualified for the PGA Championship.

Additionally, Steve Stricker withdrew from the PGA Championship. Stricker made this decision because he feels he is not in the best shape after struggling to have a good finish in the Regions Tradition Tournament of the PGA Tour Champions. His place was taken by second alternate Alex Smalley.

2024 PGA Championship final field

Here is the final field for the 2024 PGA Championship:

  1. Ludvig Åberg
  2. Byeong Hun An
  3. Rich Beem
  4. Josh Bevell
  5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  6. Akshay Bhatia
  7. Alexander Björk
  8. Zac Blair
  9. Michael Block
  10. Evan Bowser
  11. Keegan Bradley
  12. Dean Burmester
  13. Sam Burns
  14. Parick Cantlay
  15. Wyndham Clark
  16. Eric Cole
  17. Preston Cole
  18. Tyler Collet
  19. Corey Conners
  20. John Daly
  21. Cameron Davis
  22. Jason Day
  23. Bryson DeChambeau
  24. Thomas Detry
  25. Matt Dobyns
  26. Luke Donald
  27. Jason Dufner
  28. Nick Dunlap
  29. Austin Eckroat
  30. Harris English
  31. Tony Finau
  32. Matthew Fitzpatrick
  33. Tommy Fleetwood
  34. Rickie Fowler
  35. Ryan Fox
  36. Brice Garnett
  37. Lucas Glover
  38. Talor Gooch
  39. Chris Gotterup
  40. Ben Griffin
  41. Emiliano Grillo
  42. Larkin Gross
  43. Adam Hadwin
  44. Brian Harman
  45. Padraig Harrington
  46. Tyrrell Hatton
  47. Russell Henley
  48. Lucas Herbert
  49. Ryo Hisatsune
  50. Lee Hodges
  51. Charley Hoffman
  52. Tom Hoge
  53. Nicolai Højgaard
  54. Rasmus Højgaard
  55. Max Homa
  56. Billy Horschel
  57. Rikuya Hoshino
  58. Beau Hossler
  59. Viktor Hovland
  60. Mark Hubbard
  61. Mackenzie Hughes
  62. Sungjae Im
  63. Stephan Jaeger
  64. Dustin Johnson
  65. Jared Jones
  66. Taukumi Kanaya
  67. Martin Kaymer
  68. Jeff Kellen
  69. S.H. Kim
  70. Si Woo Kim
  71. Tom Kim
  72. Chris Kirk
  73. Kurt Kitayama
  74. Jake Knapp
  75. Kazuma Kobori
  76. Brooks Koepka
  77. Ben Kohles
  78. Thirston Lawrence
  79. K.H. Lee
  80. Min Woo Lee
  81. Luke List
  82. Shane Lowry
  83. Robert MacIntyre
  84. Peter Malnati
  85. Brad Marek
  86. Hideki Matsuyama
  87. Denny McCarthy
  88. Rory McIlroy
  89. Maverick McNealy
  90. Kyle Mendoza
  91. Adrian Meronk
  92. Shaun Micheel
  93. Phil Mickelson
  94. Keith Mitchell
  95. Franceso Molinari
  96. Taylor Montgomery
  97. Taylor Moore
  98. Collin Morikawa
  99. Jesse Mueller
  100. Grayson Murray
  101. Keita Nakajima
  102. Joaquin Niemann
  103. Alex Noren
  104. Vincent Norrman
  105. Zac Oakley
  106. Andy Ogletree
  107. Thorbjorn Olesen
  108. Adrian Otaegui
  109. Matthieu Pavon
  110. Taylor Pendrith
  111. Victor Perez
  112. Tracy Phillips
  113. Ben Polland
  114. J.T. Poston
  115. David Puig
  116. Andrew Putnam
  117. Jon Rahm
  118. Aaron Rai
  119. Patrick Reed
  120. Patrick Rodgers
  121. Justin Rose
  122. Xander Schauffele
  123. Scottie Scheffler
  124. Adam Schenk
  125. Adam Scott
  126. Braden Shattuck
  127. Alex Smalley
  128. Cameron Smith
  129. Jordan Smith
  130. Sebastian Soderberg
  131. John Somers
  132. Josh Speight
  133. Jordan Spieth
  134. Sepp Straka
  135. Adam Svensson
  136. Jesper Svensson
  137. Andy Svoboda
  138. Nick Taylor
  139. Sahith Theegala
  140. Justin Thomas
  141. Brendon Todd
  142. Alejandro Tosti
  143. Sami Valimaki
  144. Erik van Rooyen
  145. Ryan van Velzen
  146. Camilo Villegas
  147. Jimmy Walker
  148. Matt Wallace
  149. Jeremy Wells
  150. Tim Widing
  151. Gary Woodland
  152. Tiger Woods
  153. Wyatt Worthington II
  154. Y.E. Yang
  155. Cameron Young
  156. Will Zalatoris

The list of alternates consists of seven players (CT Pan, Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu and Chad Ramey in that order). They have a chance to take a spot in the field if any of the qualifiers are unable to start.

