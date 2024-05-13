What is the final field for the 2024 PGA Championship?

After this weekend's results in the PGA Tour, the field of the PGA Championship was completed. There will be 156 players competing for the Wanamaker Trophy at Valhalla Golf Club.

Chris Gotterup won one of the last two tickets thanks to his victory in the Myrtle Beach Championship. The other spot was occupied by first alternate S.H. Kim, because Rory Mcllroy, who won the Wells Fargo Championship, has already qualified for the PGA Championship.

Additionally, Steve Stricker withdrew from the PGA Championship. Stricker made this decision because he feels he is not in the best shape after struggling to have a good finish in the Regions Tradition Tournament of the PGA Tour Champions. His place was taken by second alternate Alex Smalley.

2024 PGA Championship final field

Here is the final field for the 2024 PGA Championship:

Ludvig Åberg Byeong Hun An Rich Beem Josh Bevell Christiaan Bezuidenhout Akshay Bhatia Alexander Björk Zac Blair Michael Block Evan Bowser Keegan Bradley Dean Burmester Sam Burns Parick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Eric Cole Preston Cole Tyler Collet Corey Conners John Daly Cameron Davis Jason Day Bryson DeChambeau Thomas Detry Matt Dobyns Luke Donald Jason Dufner Nick Dunlap Austin Eckroat Harris English Tony Finau Matthew Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Rickie Fowler Ryan Fox Brice Garnett Lucas Glover Talor Gooch Chris Gotterup Ben Griffin Emiliano Grillo Larkin Gross Adam Hadwin Brian Harman Padraig Harrington Tyrrell Hatton Russell Henley Lucas Herbert Ryo Hisatsune Lee Hodges Charley Hoffman Tom Hoge Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Max Homa Billy Horschel Rikuya Hoshino Beau Hossler Viktor Hovland Mark Hubbard Mackenzie Hughes Sungjae Im Stephan Jaeger Dustin Johnson Jared Jones Taukumi Kanaya Martin Kaymer Jeff Kellen S.H. Kim Si Woo Kim Tom Kim Chris Kirk Kurt Kitayama Jake Knapp Kazuma Kobori Brooks Koepka Ben Kohles Thirston Lawrence K.H. Lee Min Woo Lee Luke List Shane Lowry Robert MacIntyre Peter Malnati Brad Marek Hideki Matsuyama Denny McCarthy Rory McIlroy Maverick McNealy Kyle Mendoza Adrian Meronk Shaun Micheel Phil Mickelson Keith Mitchell Franceso Molinari Taylor Montgomery Taylor Moore Collin Morikawa Jesse Mueller Grayson Murray Keita Nakajima Joaquin Niemann Alex Noren Vincent Norrman Zac Oakley Andy Ogletree Thorbjorn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Matthieu Pavon Taylor Pendrith Victor Perez Tracy Phillips Ben Polland J.T. Poston David Puig Andrew Putnam Jon Rahm Aaron Rai Patrick Reed Patrick Rodgers Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Scottie Scheffler Adam Schenk Adam Scott Braden Shattuck Alex Smalley Cameron Smith Jordan Smith Sebastian Soderberg John Somers Josh Speight Jordan Spieth Sepp Straka Adam Svensson Jesper Svensson Andy Svoboda Nick Taylor Sahith Theegala Justin Thomas Brendon Todd Alejandro Tosti Sami Valimaki Erik van Rooyen Ryan van Velzen Camilo Villegas Jimmy Walker Matt Wallace Jeremy Wells Tim Widing Gary Woodland Tiger Woods Wyatt Worthington II Y.E. Yang Cameron Young Will Zalatoris

The list of alternates consists of seven players (CT Pan, Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Carl Yuan, Justin Lower, Kevin Yu and Chad Ramey in that order). They have a chance to take a spot in the field if any of the qualifiers are unable to start.