The 2024 Zurich Classic in New Orleans will serve as the only team tournament on the official PGA Tour Schedule this year. With some of the best golfers in the world pairing up on April 25 to tee off at TPC Louisiana.

Being that the entire tournament is played in pairs, traditional stroke play techniques are set aside and four-balls and foursomes are used instead. The four-ball format takes place on the first and the third day of the event, while the foursomes format is used for the second and fourth rounds.

The four-ball format requires two players to team up for the tournament. Each golfer plays each hole of the round with their own ball. The lower score of the two is considered for that particular hole. This process is repeated for each hole and the team that has the lowest carded total at the end of the round wins.

According to the rules of golf, while teammates can discuss their game plan with each other, they are not allowed to advise each other during the game. The four-ball format provides for an exciting round of golf played in pairs.

Top player pairings for the 2024 Zurich Classic explored

Golfers who commit to the 2024 Zurich Classic can partner up with other golfers on their own terms, as long as they have PGA Tour status. This year, there are some exciting pairings for the Zurich Classic, including the Irish pair of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

Following are some of the top-ranked pairs at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans:

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele +500

Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry +800

Will Zalatoris / Sahith Theegala +1100

Collin Morikawa / Kurt Kitayama +1600

Tom Hoge / Maverick McNealy +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick / Alex Fitzpatrick +2500

Taylor Pendrith / Corey Conners +3500

Rasmus Højgaard / Nicolai Højgaard +3500

Taylor Montgomery / Ben Griffin +4000

Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett +4000

Nick Taylor / Adam Hadwin +4000

Keith Mitchell / Joel Dahmen +4000

Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre +4500

Doug Ghim / Chan Kim +4500

Davis Thompson / Andrew Novak +4500

Daniel Berger / Victor Perez +4500

Kevin Yu / C.T. Pan +5000

Billy Horschel / Tyson Alexander +5000

Beau Hossler / Sam Ryder +5000

Andrew Putnam / Joe Highsmith +5000

Aaron Rai / David Lipsky +5000

Thorbjorn Olesen / Matt Wallace +6500

Taylor Moore / Matt NeSmith +6500

K.H. Lee / Michael Kim +6500

Greyson Sigg / Chesson Hadley +6500

Gary Woodland / Lee Hodges +6500

Garrick Higgo / Ryan Fox +6500

Austin Eckroat / Chris Gotterup +6500

The prize purse for the Zurich Classic is $8.9 million, of which the winners will take home $1.286 million each.