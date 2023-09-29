What Golf balls do the Ryder Cup players use? Titleist Pro and others on the list explored

The Ryder Cup is a famous golf competition where the best American and European golfers come together to battle for honour.

The prestigious competition takes place every two years and is known for its history. The participating golfers are skilled, and they play for honour, not money.

But have you ever wondered about the golf balls they use in tournaments like the Ryder Cup? The golf ball is one key piece of equipment that often goes overlooked but plays a pivotal role in their performance.

Let's explore which golf balls players prefer and why:

1. Titleist Pro V1x

Titleist Pro V1x

Players: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Ludvig Åberg, Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas

The Titleist Pro V1x is a golf ball known for its remarkable distance and control. Its four-piece design ensures it performs exceptionally well off the tee and around the greens.

2. Titleist Pro V1

Titleist Pro V1

Players: Viktor Hovland, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Brian Harman

Golfers like Viktor Hovland and Justin Rose opt for the Titleist Pro V1, which is prized for its soft feel and precise control. This golf ball is perfect for golfers who prioritize accuracy in their game.

3. Callaway Chrome Soft X

Callaway Chrome Soft X

Players: Jon Rahm, Nicolai Højgaard, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

The Callaway Chrome Soft X is a popular choice among the above golfers. It stands out for its soft feel and impressive distance, making it a versatile pick for golfers like Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

4. TaylorMade TP5x

TaylorMade TP5x

Players: Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa

The TaylorMade TP5x is the go-to golf ball for golfers who crave maximum distance. With a high launch and low spin, it's favored by golfers like Rory McIlroy for its long-distance performance.

5. Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Players: Sepp Straka, Brooks Koepka

Golfers like Sepp Straka and Brooks Koepka opt for the Srixon Z-Star Diamond. This golf ball features a urethane cover that enhances spin and control, particularly in their short game.

6. Srixon Z-Star XV

Srixon Z-Star XV

Player: Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry relies on the Srixon Z-Star XV, which offers a balance of distance and control. Its dual-core design and urethane cover make it the preferred choice for players seeking both distance and precision.

Ryder Cup: Format and Scoring

The Ryder Cup 2023 is taking place starting today, September 29, 2023, to October 1, 2023, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy. The tournament comprises three formats: fourballs, foursomes, and singles matches.

In fourballs, two players from each side play with their own balls on the same course simultaneously. In foursomes, two American and two European players share one ball, taking turns to complete each hole.

The scoring is straightforward. Each hole in all matches is worth one point. A team must accumulate at least 14.5 points out of the possible 28 to win the Ryder Cup. In the case of a tie in any match, both teams receive half a point.

Team Europe, led by Captain Luke Donald, includes top players like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm. Team America has Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark, who have already qualified based on their points. Captain Zach Johnson will select the remaining six players for Team USA after the Tour Championship.