What happened to Adam Hadwin at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open? Recalling the golfer’s hilarious security incident

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is currently underway at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club, with native Adam Hadwin part of the 156-player field. In the 2023 RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor sank his final putt on the 18th hole to take home the title. Hadwin ran over to the champion with a bottle of champagne and was tackled by a security guard, who mistook him for a fan.

Hadwin is currently tied for 77th place with a first-round score of two over par. However, the incident at the 2023 edition of the tournament involving the PGA Tour star and a security guard had flooded the internet. The video of the same quickly went viral.

Recalling the event, the security guard who tackled Hadmin told TSN in an exclusive this month that it was "a soft takedown." The guard, who wanted to remain anonymous, said:

"I was on the other side of Nick and his caddie, which meant I had to come around him. There were a lot of people moving and I saw this person heading directly towards Nick. I saw it as if it was in slow motion, this guy coming towards Nick with a bottle and no credentials. It was a soft takedown. His feet never left the ground. It was over quickly. We got up and laughed, said sorry to each other, and it was all over.”

Adam Hadwin 2024 RBC Canadian Open Round 1 Recap

With the projected cut line of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at even par, Adam Hadwin sits right outside tied for 77nd with a score of one over par. The Canadian is currently one under par through the first hole of the second round.

Hadwin carded in a two-over par round yesterday comprising three birdies, five bogeys, and ten pars. He started off the first round with a birdie on Hamilton Golf and Country Club's par-four first hole and followed it up with a bogey on the second hole.

Carding in a one-over score for the front nine, Hadwin made three bogeys and two back-to-back birdies on holes 16 and 17 of the back nine to finish two over par.

With an average driving distance of 314.20 yards and his longest at 330 yards, he has a driving accuracy of 57.14%, having hit only eight out of fourteen fairways off the tee yesterday.

With a - 0.387 in strokes gained in approach, Adam Hadwin hit ten out of 18 greens in regulation. He made an average of 1.80 putts per green in regulation hit.

He ranks tied for 95th in the field in total strokes gained with - 1.192. The Canadian had a total of 69 feet of putts made in the first round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.