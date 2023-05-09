What happened to Jordan Spieth? Golfer withdraws from 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth has opted out of this week’s AT&T Byron Nelson citing a wrist injury, He announced it via his Twitter handle on Monday, May 8.

Spieth wrote:

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement."

"The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none.

"I look forward to being back next year and many years after."

He added that he was focused on recovering as quickly as possible and will be assessing his recovery week to week.

Spieth, who is a Dallas native has appeared in the local event 11 times and his best result came last year at TPC Craig Ranch as he finished as the runner-up. The golfer notably missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship last week.

The three-time major champion has been in good form lately with four top-five finishes in the last seven events, including tied fourth place at the Masters last month. He also finished as the runner-up at RBC Heritage after losing to Matt Fitzpatrick in the playoff.

Will Jordan Spieth Play in the 2023 PGA Championship?

The second major of the season, the 2023 PGA Championship, will take place from May 18 to 21. It remains the only major Jordan Spieth is yet to win. However, the new injury scare has put him on the doubtful list for Oak Hill and fans will have to wait to get a clear picture.

Spieth came close to winning the PGA Championship in 2015, when he fell three strokes short of Jason Day and finished as the runner-up that year. It's worth noting that his good friend Justin Thomas is the reigning champion at Oak Hill.

Who replaced Jordan Spieth at AT&T Byron Nelson?

George McNeill has replaced Jordan Spieth in the updated field for AT&T Byron Nelson.

There have been several other replacements as well. Kyle Stanely has come in for Camilo Villegas. Meanwhile, D. A. Points replaced Michael Thompson and D. J. Trahan has also been given an entry in place of Lanto Griffin. Lastly, Mac Meissner received a sponsor exemption for the TPC Craig Ranch event.

Here's an updated field for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson:

