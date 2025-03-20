What did Hideki Matsuyama serve at the 2021 Masters champions dinner? Exploring the Japanese star's menu

Hideki Matsuyama had the honor of hosting the Masters Champions Dinner by selecting the menu of his choice after he became the first Japanese and Asian golfer to win the Masters in April 2021. He shot 1-over 73 in the last round to finish the tournament at 10-under 278.

The tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner was begun by Ben Hogan in 1952. This gives winners the opportunity to showcase their culture and history through the food.

Matsuyama’s menu was of traditional Japanese dishes, adding a mix of fresh seafood, grilled meats, and some other refreshing flavors. The meal began with a selection of sushi, sashimi, and nigiri, with fresh tuna and salmon.

These are widely known delicacies in Japanese cuisine with a clean taste and high-quality ingredients. Hideki Matsuyama presented two options for the main course, Miso-glazed black cod and A5 Wagyu beef ribeye.

The golfer also presented the guests with the signature Japanese strawberry shortcake, featuring a soft sponge cake, fresh strawberries, and light whipped cream. Matsuyama gave the guests one of the best treats as his menu received praises and applause for the choice of selections and balance of flavors.

Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters performances through the years explored

Hideki Matsuyama had his Masters debut in 2011 when he was just a 19-year-old amateur hungry for success. That year, he finished in a tie for the 27th position. In 2012, he failed to make the cut after finishing 54th.

The Japanese player missed the cut in 2014 after turning professional but came back stronger in 2015, having his best finish at the time in the fifth position. Continuing his strong performances, he managed to finish seventh in 2016 and 11th in 2017.

Between 2018 and 2020, Matsuyama placed 19th, tied for 32nd, and an improved 13th the following year. 2021 was his best as he ended one stroke ahead of runner-up Will Zalatoris, and 10 behind champion Jon Rahm in 2023, tying for 16th place.

2024 wasn't the best outing for Hideki Matsuyama as he tied for 38th. Below is how he has fared throughout his years at the Masters.

(Year Position R1 R2 R3 R4 Total)

2011 T27 72 73 68 74 287

2012 T54 71 74 72 80 297

2014 - 80 71 0 0 151

2015 5 71 70 70 66 277

2016 T7 71 72 72 73 288

2017 T11 76 70 74 67 287

2018 19 73 71 72 69 285

2019 T32 75 70 68 72 285

2020 T13 68 68 72 72 280

2021 1 69 71 65 73 278

2022 T14 72 69 77 72 290

2023 T16 71 70 70 75 286

2024 T38 76 74 71 74 295

