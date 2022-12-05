What is inside 2022 Hero World Challenge winner Viktor Hovland's bag? Have a look

On Sunday, Victor Hovland nearly saved himself from giving away the lead to Scottie Scheffler at the Hero World Challenge. Having successfully defended the title in Albany, Bahamas, Hovland became only the second player after Tiger Woods to do so.

Viktor Hovland Golf Equipment during Hero World Challenge.

Here's a look at what was in the 2022 Hero World Challenge winner's bag.

DRIVER:

Ping G425 LST (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 661 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD:

TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue 7X shaft

IRONS:

Titleist U510 (3), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X, Ping i210 (4-PW), with KBS Tour V 120X shafts

WEDGES:

Ping Glide 4.0 (50 degrees adjusted to 49, 56 degrees adjusted to 54.5), Ping Glide 2.0 (58 degrees), with KBS Tour V 130 X shafts

PUTTER:

Ping PLD DS 72 custom

BALL:

Titleist Pro V1

GRIPS:

Golf Pride MCC

“It’s nerve-racking”- Victor Hovman

Hovland took a sigh of relief after the close win( Image Via Getty)

The Hero World Challenge champion was relieved after the win. Hovman said it is never easy to win against some of the best players on the golf circuit.

“It’s nerve-racking. You are never that comfortable. These are some of the best 20 guys in the world, so you still have to play your best to win. To win Tiger’s tournament again is very special.” said the 25‑year‑old Norweign

All the madness happened in the 72nd hole. Hovland was comfortably sitting at the top with a two-shot lead when his first shot drove towards the grass ledge. His second shot went into the water. Scheffler, who was trailing the defending champion, had to hit par to force a playoff.

Scheffler's shot also found a greenside bunker. On the next shot, the ball went near the edge of the hole to 15 feet away when Hovland ended the threat and Scheffler had to settle for a bogey.

Hovland's victory ensured that Scheffler had to wait to get back to the top of the PGA Tour Rankings.

The loss at Albany barred Scheffler from returning back at top of PGA Rankings(Image via Getty)

Scheffler hit 4 birdies on back 9 which narrowed the difference between him and Hovland. This was his second runner-up finish in a row, and also the third runner-up finish this year.

The World No. 2 was happy with his game and said:

"I said earlier in the week that I don't like finishing second. It's not a good feeling right now. But I'm proud of the fight."

"Granted it wasn’t enough, which definitely hurts, but it was nice to make a run. This has been a fun year. I have accomplished a lot. There have been some great memories in there.”, said US No. 1.

Cameron Young secured third with a score of 68 at minus 12. Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas were the other names in the top five at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

