What is inside 2022 QBE Shootout winners Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala’s bag?

US golfers Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala recently won the 2022 QBE Shootout at the Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The pair beat Charly Hoffman and Ryan Palmer of United States to clinch the coveted trophy. The winning duo ended the event with a 34-under par and capped by a closing round 62. They became the first rookie pairing to win the event in a whopping 11 years.

Although the event is unofficial, it is still a very special win. According to the Golf Week, here's what Sahith Theegala said about the victory:

"It's nice to get a taste of victory because it's so hard out here. We’ve been playing well all week. Like we said at the start of the round, we just need two chances and we gave ourselves two really good changes on 18. Yeah, it was kind of unspoken, I think that, like, let’s go and get this last hole."

Interestingly, Tom Hoge didn't seem to share the sentiment. The winner of the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am claimed that neither player performed well. He described the day as "interesting," adding that the team triumphed because they were able to hit the necessary putts.

However, a win is a win.

And as usual ever since their phenomenal victory, fans have been curious to take a peak into the winners' bags. So, here's taking a look at what Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala carried in their bags to win the 2022 QBE Shootout.

Tom Hoge's Winner's Bag

Tom Hoge at the QBE Shootout - Final Round (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Amongst his many endorsement deals, Tom Hoge is also associated with golf equipment company Titleist. So, naturally, he carries a lot of Titleist products in his golf bag.

Here's what he carried along with him at the 2022 QBE Shootout:

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft.

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS2 (13.5 degrees, Fujikura Atmos Blue 8X shaft).

Hybrid: Titleist 913Hd (18 degrees, Fujikura Speeder 904X shaft).

Irons: Titleist 620 CB (4-iron; Project X 6.5 shafts), Titleist 620 MB (5-9; Project X 6.5 shafts).

Wedges: SM8 Titleist Vokey Design (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts).

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X equipped with a plumbers neck..

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot.

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet.

Sahith Theegala's Winner's bag

Sahith Theegala at the QBE Shootout - Final Round (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Sahith Theegala has several sponsorship deals under his belt. Amongst them is PING, a famous golf equipment company.

So, obviously, Theegala employs the help of several PING products. At the 2022 QBE Shootout, his golf ball and grips were the only exceptions to the otherwise PING dominated golf bag.

Here's a glimpse of his winning golf bag at the presitigious tournament:

Driver: Ping G430 LST, flat hosel setup with Gen4 ProjectX HZRDUS Black (10.5° playing at 9.5°).

Hybrid: Graphite Design Di95 hybrid shaft, Ping G425 (17° player at 16°).

Irons: Ping i210 (3-iron), Design Di85 hybrid shaft, Ping iBlade (4–7), Ping Blueprint. (8-9) (Project X 6.5 shafts) (Project X 6.5 shafts).

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 46-degree, 50-degree, and 54-degree SS grinds (True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts, Glide 2.0 58-degree TS grind) (True Temper S400).

Putter: Ping Karseten Anser 2.

Ball: Titleist ProV1.

Grips: Golf Pride's New Decade Multi Compound.

The winning duo of Sahith Theegala and Tom Hoge took a home a cheque of $950,000 out of a $3.8 million prize purse. The cash prize will be divided equally amongst the two.

