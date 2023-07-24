What is inside 2023 Barracuda Championship winner Akshay Bhatia's bag?

Akshay Bhatia, a professional golfer, is the focus of this article. He has made a name for himself on the PGA Tour with his achievements and skills on the golf course.

Bhatia's birdie in regulation and a crucial playoff victory earned him full PGA Tour status and a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He turned pro at 17, facing ups and downs but continuing to persevere.

The win grants him access to prestigious events, including the PGA Championship. The tournament also saw European players Julien Guerrier and Jens Dantorp tie for third place. Bhatia's win signals a promising future among the world's best golfers.

Barracuda Championship - Final Round

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Max (Fujikura Ventus Black 7X shaft), 9 degrees.

Fairway Woods: Callaway Paradym (Fujikura Ventus Black 8TX shaft), 15 degrees.

Hybrids/Utility Clubs: Callaway Apex UW (Fujikura Ventus Black 10X shaft), 19 degrees.

Iron Set: Callaway X Forged UT (22 degrees; KBS $-Taper 125 S+ shaft).

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (5-PW; KBS $-Taper 125 S+ shafts).

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (50, 54, and 60 degrees; KBS $-Taper 125 S+ shafts).

Putter: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #7 Double Wide (21-inch SuperStroke Zenergy 1.0P grip).

Golf Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS.

Grips: Iomic Sticky 2.3 Black.

Barracuda Championship - Final Round

Akshay Bhatia's choice of equipment is well-suited to his playing style. The Callaway Rogue ST Max driver provides him with excellent ball speed and forgiveness off the tee. The Fujikura Ventus Black shafts in both the driver and fairway woods enhance his ability to control shots.

His use of the Callaway Apex UW and X Forged UT utility clubs allows him to handle various situations on the course, demonstrating his versatility and precision. The Callaway Apex TCB irons offer a perfect balance of feel and distance control.

With the Callaway Jaws Raw wedges in his bag, Bhatia has the confidence to execute delicate shots around the greens. The Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K #7 Double Wide putter aids his putting consistency and accuracy.

Akshay Bhatia's 2023 season stats

Akshay Bhatia's driving accuracy has been impressive, consistently finding fairways off the tee. He excels on the greens in regulation, demonstrating his strong iron play.

Additionally, Bhatia has showcased prowess in approach shots from various distances, enabling him to set up scoring opportunities. His ability to handle challenging situations, like shots from the rough, highlights his well-rounded skillset.

Bhatia's equipment choices complement his strengths on the course. While Akshay Bhatia displays proficiency in most areas of the game, there might be room for improvement in certain aspects. Fine-tuning his short game could enhance his chances of converting more birdie opportunities.

As of the time of writing, Akshay Bhatia is not participating in any tournament or event. However, his recent victory at the Barracuda Championship showcases his potential for future success.