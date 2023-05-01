Is Akshay Bhatia a full member of the PGA Tour?

Akshay Bhatia, a young golfer from North Carolina, has been making waves on the PGA Tour in recent years. He turned pro in 2019 and has since been working hard to achieve his goal of becoming a full member of the tour.

In this article, we will explore whether Akshay Bhatia has achieved this milestone and how he has been performing on the tour.

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round Three

Akshay Bhatia's Journey to the PGA Tour

Akshay Bhatia started playing golf when he was just four years old. He quickly showed a talent for the sport and began competing in tournaments at a young age. Bhatia's success on the junior golf circuit was remarkable.

He has won numerous titles, including the Junior PGA Championship, the AJGA Rolex Tournament of Champions, and the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.

In 2019, Akshay Bhatia turned pro at the age of 17. He received a sponsor's exemption to play in the Sanderson Farms Championship, a PGA Tour event. Although he missed the cut, he gained valuable experience and exposure.

Bhatia then played on the Korn Ferry Tour, the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. He earned his first top-10 finish at the TPC Colorado Championship.

Bhatia's performance on the PGA Tour

Bhatia's goal has been to become a full member of the PGA Tour, which would give him the ability to play in more tournaments and compete for larger purses. To achieve this status, he needs to earn enough FedEx Cup points or enough money to finish in the top 125 in the standings.

In 2021, Bhatia played in 15 PGA Tour events and made the cut in six of them. His best finish was a tie for 18th at the Puerto Rico Open. Bhatia earned enough money to finish 2021 in 228th place in the FedEx Cup standings.

In 2022, Bhatia has continued to improve his game and move closer to his goal of full membership. He has played in 10 events and made the cut in five of them. His best finish was a tie for 11th at the Valero Texas Open. Bhatia has earned enough money to currently rank 141st in the FedEx Cup standings.

Mexico Open at Vidanta - Round One

Bhatia's recent performance in Mexico

Bhatia's recent performance at the 2023 El Bosque Mexico Championship presented by INNOVA has brought him even closer to his goal of full membership. He finished in a tie for fourth place, earning 93.75 FedEx Cup points and $53,563. This moved him up to 115th place in the standings.

Bhatia's performance in Mexico was impressive. He shot rounds of 69, 68, 66, and 70 to finish at 15-under-par. He had four birdies in the final round to secure his top-five finish. Bhatia's solid play throughout the tournament showed that he has the ability to compete at the highest level.

End Note

In conclusion, Akshay Bhatia is a rising star on the PGA Tour. While he is not yet a full member, he is getting closer to each tournament he plays. Bhatia has shown that he has the talent and work ethic to compete with the best golfers in the world.

His recent performances in Mexico have boosted his confidence and his chances of achieving his goal of full membership. Golf fans should keep an eye on Akshay Bhatia as he continues to make his mark on the PGA Tour.

