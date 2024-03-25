What is inside 2024 Valspar Championship winner Peter Malnati’s bag? WITB explored

Peter Malnati clinched victory at the Valspar Championship 2024, held at the Copperhead Course in Florida. The American golfer put together a remarkable performance across all four rounds.

He closed the tournament with a stellar final round, carding a 67 to finish with a total score of under 12, securing a two-stroke victory over Cameron Young.

Malnati's golf bag boasted plenty of Titleist equipment, including the Titleist TSR3 driver with a Project X Denali Blue 60 TX shaft and a Titleist TSi3 fairway wood. Additionally, he played with a Scotty Cameron Tour putter.

Here is the golf equipment Peter Malnati used to win the Valspar Championship 2024:

Driver

Specification: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees), with Project X Denali Blue 60 TX shaft

Fairway Wood

Specification: Titleist TSi3 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 70 X shaft

Hybrid

Specification: Titleist 818 H2 (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X shaft

Irons

Specification: Titleist T200 (4), T150 (5), T100 (6-9), with True Temper AM Tour White S400 shafts

Wedges

Specification: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (48, 52, 56, 60 degrees bent to 62), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter

Specification: Scotty Cameron Tour Type Special Select Masterful 1.5 prototype

Ball

Specification: Titleist Pro V1x Yellow

A quick recap of Peter Malnati's performance at the Valspar Championship 2024

After struggling with his game for a while, Peter Malnati played well at last week's Valspar Championship 2024. It marked his eighth tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Malnati mostly struggled with his game this season and failed to make the cut in four tournaments. Nonetheless, things finally turned in his favor at the Valspar Championship.

The tournament commenced on Thursday, March 21, and Malnati began his game with a bogey on the first hole. However, he quickly bounced back and shot a birdie on the third hole.

Malnati carded a bogey on the fifth, followed by a birdie on the next. He added five more birdies on the back nine, scoring 5-under 66 in the opening round.

However, after a good start, the American golfer struggled in the second round when he shot three birdies and three bogeys to settle for an even-par 71. He got back on track on Saturday during the third round of the Valspar Championship.

Peter Malnati teed it up on the first hole and added four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, and just one birdie on the back nine to score 3-under 68. Malnati made five birdies and just one bogey in the final round, scoring 4-under 67 to register a two-stroke victory in the game.