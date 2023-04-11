What is inside Masters winner Jon Rahm's bag? Have a look

Masters 2023 has finally concluded and the prestigious green jacket goes to the PGA Tour's Jon Rahm. He won the tournament by a margin of four shots against runners-up Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.
Rahm, who was behind Koepka in the first three rounds of play, made an impressive comeback in Sunday's fourth round and took a big lead of four shots that eventually turned out to be the margin of his victory.
However, fans are eager to know what was in Jon Rahm's bag that helped him clinch his first Masters title. Here is the list of equipment present in his bag:
- DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees) with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
- 3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft
- 5-Wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft
- IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB with Project X 6.5 shafts (4-PW)
- WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw with Project X 6.5 shafts (52, 56, 60 degrees)
- PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
- BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
- GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC
Masters 2023: Leaderboard
The 87th edition of The Masters tournament saw a new champion, Jon Rahm. Before the tournament started, Rory McIlroy was coined as the favorite to win, but he missed the cut in the second round itself. Here is the final leaderboard of the tournament:
- 1 Jon Rahm
- T2 Phil Mickelson
- T2 Brooks Koepka
- T4 Russell Henley
- T4 Jordan Speith
- T4 Patrick Reed
- T7 Cameron Young
- T7 Viktor Hovland
- 9 Sahith Theegala
- T10 Collin Morikawa
- T10 Xander Schauffele
- T10 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T10 Scottie Scheffler
- T14 Patrick Cantlay
- T14 Gary Woodland
- T16 Hideki Matsuyama
- T16 Sam Bennett
- T16 Shane Lowry
- T16 Sungjae Im
- T16 Joaquin Niemann
- T16 Tom Kim
- T16 Justin Rose
- T23 Chris Kirk
- T23 Keegan Bradley
- T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon
- T26 Scott Stallings
- T26 Ryan Fox
- T26 Tom Finau
- T29 Mackenzie Hughes
- T29 Harold Varner III
- T29 Kim Si Woo
- T29 Sam Burns
- 33 Tommy Fleetwood
- T34 JT Poston
- T34 Talor Gooch
- T34 Cameron Smith
- T34 Zach Johnson
- T34 Tyrell Hatton
- T39 Abraham Ancer
- T39 Adam Scott
- T39 Taylor Moore
- T39 Jason Day
- T43 Harris English
- T43 Max Homa
- T43 Mito Pereira
- T46 Seamus Power
- T46 Sepp Straka
- T48 Thomas Pieters
- T48 Dustin Johnson
- T50 Fred Couples
- T50 Charl Schwartzel
- 52 Bill Horschel
- 53 Keith Mitchell
"So thank you, Zach" - Jon Rahm thanked his friend and Super Bowl champion after his Masters 2023 victory
During The Masters trophy presentation, Rahm pointed out an incident with Zach Ertz, an American football tight end, who jinxed him before the start of the tournament. He said,
"For those people who believe in jinxing, Thursday morning when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine, and I'm going to name him because he's a Super Bowl winning champion, Zach Ertz."
Jon Rahm shared that Zach texted him on Thursday morning. Rahm hilariously asked Zach not to do that again:
"He sent the text, and I'm going to paraphrase here, but he said, 'That first green looking like a walk in the park - or something like that - right now.' Ten minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you, Zach. Don't ever do that again."
Jon Rahm won his second major title after his incredible victory at The Masters 2023. His first major title came in 2021 when he won the U.S. Open.