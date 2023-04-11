What is inside Masters winner Jon Rahm's bag? Have a look

Masters 2023 has finally concluded and the prestigious green jacket goes to the PGA Tour's Jon Rahm. He won the tournament by a margin of four shots against runners-up Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

Rahm, who was behind Koepka in the first three rounds of play, made an impressive comeback in Sunday's fourth round and took a big lead of four shots that eventually turned out to be the margin of his victory.

However, fans are eager to know what was in Jon Rahm's bag that helped him clinch his first Masters title. Here is the list of equipment present in his bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees) with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (16 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft

5-Wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft

IRONS: Callaway Apex TCB with Project X 6.5 shafts (4-PW)

WEDGES: Callaway JAWS Raw with Project X 6.5 shafts (52, 56, 60 degrees)

PUTTER: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

GRIPS: Golf Pride MCC

Masters 2023: Leaderboard

The 87th edition of The Masters tournament saw a new champion, Jon Rahm. Before the tournament started, Rory McIlroy was coined as the favorite to win, but he missed the cut in the second round itself. Here is the final leaderboard of the tournament:

1 Jon Rahm

T2 Phil Mickelson

T2 Brooks Koepka

T4 Russell Henley

T4 Jordan Speith

T4 Patrick Reed

T7 Cameron Young

T7 Viktor Hovland

9 Sahith Theegala

T10 Collin Morikawa

T10 Xander Schauffele

T10 Matt Fitzpatrick

T10 Scottie Scheffler

T14 Patrick Cantlay

T14 Gary Woodland

T16 Hideki Matsuyama

T16 Sam Bennett

T16 Shane Lowry

T16 Sungjae Im

T16 Joaquin Niemann

T16 Tom Kim

T16 Justin Rose

T23 Chris Kirk

T23 Keegan Bradley

T23 Lee Kyoung Hoon

T26 Scott Stallings

T26 Ryan Fox

T26 Tom Finau

T29 Mackenzie Hughes

T29 Harold Varner III

T29 Kim Si Woo

T29 Sam Burns

33 Tommy Fleetwood

T34 JT Poston

T34 Talor Gooch

T34 Cameron Smith

T34 Zach Johnson

T34 Tyrell Hatton

T39 Abraham Ancer

T39 Adam Scott

T39 Taylor Moore

T39 Jason Day

T43 Harris English

T43 Max Homa

T43 Mito Pereira

T46 Seamus Power

T46 Sepp Straka

T48 Thomas Pieters

T48 Dustin Johnson

T50 Fred Couples

T50 Charl Schwartzel

52 Bill Horschel

53 Keith Mitchell

"So thank you, Zach" - Jon Rahm thanked his friend and Super Bowl champion after his Masters 2023 victory

During The Masters trophy presentation, Rahm pointed out an incident with Zach Ertz, an American football tight end, who jinxed him before the start of the tournament. He said,

"For those people who believe in jinxing, Thursday morning when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine, and I'm going to name him because he's a Super Bowl winning champion, Zach Ertz."

Jon Rahm shared that Zach texted him on Thursday morning. Rahm hilariously asked Zach not to do that again:

"He sent the text, and I'm going to paraphrase here, but he said, 'That first green looking like a walk in the park - or something like that - right now.' Ten minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you, Zach. Don't ever do that again."

Jon Rahm won his second major title after his incredible victory at The Masters 2023. His first major title came in 2021 when he won the U.S. Open.

