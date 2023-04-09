"Any hole can produce a birdie-bogey" - Justin Thomas excited for The Masters 2023 finale

Justin Thomas crashed out of the 2023 Masters on Saturday. However, his Masters spirit seems unaffected. Thomas has now come out to state that he is excited for the finale afternoon.

The golfers on The Masters field are currently teeing up for the final time. Much like fans, many pros looked pumped heading into the finale under severe weather conditions. Matching the energy, Thomas also came out to laud the stakes at the Augusta National event. Emphasizing his excitement, the 2022 PGA Championship winner noted that “any hole can produce a birdie-bogey” today.

Taking to his Twitter handle to share his feelings on the upcoming Masters finale, Justin Thomas wrote:

“Gusty winds, Masters on the line, PLENTY of birdie/bowl pins… any hole can produce a birdie-bogey with one swing or decision… Quite the afternoon ahead.”

It is pertinent to note that Thomas’ analysis comes just a day after he crashed out of the tournament. The 29-year-old golfer failed to make the cut.

Justin Thomas fails to make cut at Masters 2023

Brooks Keopka led the Masters 2023 with Jon Rahm and Amateur golfer Sam Bennett closely behind him. While most big players made the cut, some of the top names that dropped out were Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia, among others.

Here's the leaderboard after round 3, which got suspended due to heavy rainfall:

1 Brooks Koepka

2 Jon Rahm

3 Sam Bennett

T4 Patrick Cantlay

T4 Matt Fitzpatrick

T4 Viktor Hovland

T4 Collin Morikawa

T8 Justin Rose

T8 Russell Henley

T8 Phil Mickelson

T8 Joaquin Niemann

T8 Cameron Young

T8 Jason Day

T14 Scottie Scheffler

T14 Ryan Fox

T14 Gary Woodland

T17 Xander Schauffele

T17 Hideki Matsuyama

T17 Patrick Reed

T17 Shane Lowry

T17 Sam Burns

T17 Jordan Spieth

T23 Cameron Smith

T23 Keegan Bradley

T23 Tyrell Hatton

T23 Max Homa

T23 Chris Kirk

T28 Sepp Straka

T28 Adam Scott

T28 Tom Kim

T28 Tommy Fleetwood

T28 Tony Finau

T28 Harris English

T28 Lee Kyoung Hoon

T28 Kim Si Woo

T28 Sungjae Im

T37 Sahith Theegala

T37 Taylor Moore

T37 Talor Gooch

T40 Abraham Ancer

T40 Mito Pereira

T40 Seamus Power

T40 Scott Stallings

T44 Harold Varner III

T44 Zach Johnson

T44 Keith Mitchell

T44 Bill Horschel

T44 Thomas Pieters

T49 Fred Couples

T49 Mackenzie Hughes

T51 Dustin Johnson

T51 JT Poston

53 Charl Schwartzel

54 Tiger Woods

