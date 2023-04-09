"Any hole can produce a birdie-bogey" - Justin Thomas excited for The Masters 2023 finale

Justin Thomas crashed out of the 2023 Masters on Saturday. However, his Masters spirit seems unaffected. Thomas has now come out to state that he is excited for the finale afternoon.
The golfers on The Masters field are currently teeing up for the final time. Much like fans, many pros looked pumped heading into the finale under severe weather conditions. Matching the energy, Thomas also came out to laud the stakes at the Augusta National event. Emphasizing his excitement, the 2022 PGA Championship winner noted that “any hole can produce a birdie-bogey” today.
Taking to his Twitter handle to share his feelings on the upcoming Masters finale, Justin Thomas wrote:
“Gusty winds, Masters on the line, PLENTY of birdie/bowl pins… any hole can produce a birdie-bogey with one swing or decision… Quite the afternoon ahead.”
It is pertinent to note that Thomas’ analysis comes just a day after he crashed out of the tournament. The 29-year-old golfer failed to make the cut.
Justin Thomas fails to make cut at Masters 2023
Brooks Keopka led the Masters 2023 with Jon Rahm and Amateur golfer Sam Bennett closely behind him. While most big players made the cut, some of the top names that dropped out were Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia, among others.
Here's the leaderboard after round 3, which got suspended due to heavy rainfall:
- 1 Brooks Koepka
- 2 Jon Rahm
- 3 Sam Bennett
- T4 Patrick Cantlay
- T4 Matt Fitzpatrick
- T4 Viktor Hovland
- T4 Collin Morikawa
- T8 Justin Rose
- T8 Russell Henley
- T8 Phil Mickelson
- T8 Joaquin Niemann
- T8 Cameron Young
- T8 Jason Day
- T14 Scottie Scheffler
- T14 Ryan Fox
- T14 Gary Woodland
- T17 Xander Schauffele
- T17 Hideki Matsuyama
- T17 Patrick Reed
- T17 Shane Lowry
- T17 Sam Burns
- T17 Jordan Spieth
- T23 Cameron Smith
- T23 Keegan Bradley
- T23 Tyrell Hatton
- T23 Max Homa
- T23 Chris Kirk
- T28 Sepp Straka
- T28 Adam Scott
- T28 Tom Kim
- T28 Tommy Fleetwood
- T28 Tony Finau
- T28 Harris English
- T28 Lee Kyoung Hoon
- T28 Kim Si Woo
- T28 Sungjae Im
- T37 Sahith Theegala
- T37 Taylor Moore
- T37 Talor Gooch
- T40 Abraham Ancer
- T40 Mito Pereira
- T40 Seamus Power
- T40 Scott Stallings
- T44 Harold Varner III
- T44 Zach Johnson
- T44 Keith Mitchell
- T44 Bill Horschel
- T44 Thomas Pieters
- T49 Fred Couples
- T49 Mackenzie Hughes
- T51 Dustin Johnson
- T51 JT Poston
- 53 Charl Schwartzel
- 54 Tiger Woods