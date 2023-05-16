“What a joke” – Fans react to LIV Golfers Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson being denied of media interaction at 2023 PGA Championship

The 2023 PGA Championship held at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, had many talking points, but none more so than the lack of media interaction for two of the biggest names in the game, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

The LIV Golfers were denied the opportunity for media interaction following their rounds, causing outrage amongst fans and commentators alike.

Fans have expressed their disappointment and frustration at the decision to deny Koepka and Mickelson media interaction.

Not everyone was upset by this decision though. Many fans were satisfied with the golfers' being denied media interaction, as this will give the golfers the space to focus on practice.

It is clear that fans feel strongly about the issue, and their disappointment is understandable. Golf is a sport that prides itself on its accessibility, and denying fans the opportunity to hear from their favourite players goes against this principle.

Denial of Media Interaction

The decision to deny Koepka and Mickelson the opportunity for media interaction is said to be down to their involvement with LIV Golf.

The breakaway league, launched in 2022, has caused controversy in the golfing world, with many seeing it as a direct threat to the PGA Tour. As a result, the PGA of America has taken a hardline stance, stating that any player who joins LIV Golf will not be granted media access at any of their events.

This decision has caused outrage amongst fans, who feel that they are being denied access to their favourite players. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Potential Consequences

PGA Championship - Final Round

The decision to deny Koepka and Mickelson media interaction could have wider consequences for the PGA Tour. The sport relies heavily on its star players to drive interest and attract viewers, and denying them media interaction access could damage the Tour’s reputation.

In addition, the decision could lead to a further divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. The breakaway league has already caused controversy, and denying its players media interaction access could be seen as a direct attack. This could lead to further tensions between the two organisations, making it more difficult to reach a resolution.

