What is Keegan Bradley’s Ryder Cup record? Exploring the American golfer’s history

Keegan Bradley, the talented American professional golfer, has left his mark on the world of golf, particularly in the prestigious Ryder Cup. Bradley boasts a commendable Ryder Cup record, having participated in two editions of this iconic team competition in 2012 and 2014.

Across these two Ryder Cups, Keegan Bradley accumulated a respectable record of 4 wins, 3 losses, and 0 ties. He served as a centerpiece of the U.S. teams during these competitions, showcasing his skills on the international stage.

In the unforgettable 2012 Ryder Cup held at Medinah Country Club, Bradley played a pivotal role for the U.S. team. Partnered with the seasoned Phil Mickelson, Bradley formed a dynamic duo, achieving a remarkable 4-1 record. Their synergy was instrumental in the U.S. team's memorable comeback in that competition.

Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley in the 2014 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty)

While Keegan Bradley shone brightly in the team matches, he encountered difficulties in the singles matches during the 2012 Ryder Cup, where he went down 0-2. Despite these individual setbacks, his partnership with Mickelson remains a standout moment in Ryder Cup history.

Keegan Bradley's major triumphs and tour victories

Keegan Bradley's journey in professional golf has been nothing short of remarkable. Bradley has secured victory in six PGA Tour events, with a standout moment in 2011 when he clinched the PGA Championship in his Major debut. This achievement placed him in an exclusive club of just six golfers who have accomplished this remarkable feat.

In addition to his Major victory, Keegan Bradley was named the 2011 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, cementing his status as a rising star in the golfing world. He recently added another feather to his cap by winning the 2023 Travelers Championship, his sixth PGA Tour title. His victory in New England was achieved through a final-round 68, securing a three-shot win.

Keegan Bradley after winning the Travelers Championship (Image via Getty)

Throughout his career, Bradley has been consistently winning prestigious tournaments such as the 2012 World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational and the 2018 BMW Championship. His recent triumph in the 2023 ZOZO Championship further highlights his excellence on the course.

Keegan Bradley has also made seven appearances at the Masters, with his most recent participation in 2019, where he finished impressively in a tie for 10th place during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

With a remarkable PGA Championship victory in his Major debut and multiple wins on the PGA Tour, Keegan Bradley continues to be a prominent figure in the world of golf.