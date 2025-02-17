What was Ludvig Aberg's key to winning the 2025 Genesis Invitational? A look at the tournament stats

Ludvig Aberg emerged victorious at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. The 25-year-old carded in scores of 74, 66, 70, and 66 to total 12 under par and defeat Maverick McNealy by one stroke.
The Ryder Cup star's key to winning the tournament was his course management skills. Ludvig Aberg displayed consistent ball striking and led the field in total strokes gained. He saved 12.311 strokes at the challenging Torrey Pines' South Course due to his calculated risk-taking.
Ludvig Aberg went home with the 2025 Genesis Invitational and also achieved a massive career milestone. The Swedish golfer's exceptional iron play helped him record an ace during the third round of the tournament.
The PGA Tour sensation ranked second in the field in average driving distance. Ludvig Aberg averaged a whopping 314.60 yards off the tee with his longest drive being 346 yards.
Here's a complete look at Ludvig Aberg's winning stats for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 2.855
- Ranking: 4
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 5.432
- Ranking: 4
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 1.713
- Ranking: 15
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 2.310
- Ranking: 18
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 12.311
- Ranking: 1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 53.57 percent (30/56)
- Ranking: T28
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 314.60 yards
- Ranking: 2
Longest Drive
- Stat: 346 yards
- Ranking: 9
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 66.67 percent (48/72)
- Ranking: T22
Sand Saves
- Stat: 71.43 percent (5/7)
- Ranking: T12
Scrambling
- Stat: 70.83 percent (17/24)
- Ranking: 5
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.71 putts
- Ranking: 4
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 76 feet
- Ranking: 11
Eagles
- Stat: 2
- Ranking: T2
Birdies
- Stat: 19
- Ranking: T3
Pars
- Stat: 40
- Ranking: T46
Bogeys
- Stat: 11
- Ranking: T26
Ludvig Aberg's 2025 Genesis Invitational Scorecards
Ludvig Aberg carded in an opening round score of two over par 74 at the 2025 Genesis Invitational and followed it up with a 6-under par 66 round on Friday. The PGA Tour sensation posted a 2-under par 70 score the next day.
Ludvig Aberg began the final round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational two positions behind the leader. A final round 6-under par 66 helped him secure his third victory on the PGA Tour.
Here's a look at Ludvig Aberg's scorecards for all tournament rounds of the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):
Round 1
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 6
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 2
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 3
Round 3
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 1
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 5
Round 4
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 3 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 6 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 7 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 5) - 4