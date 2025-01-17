What new courses will LIV Golf visit in the 2025 season? Full list and details explored

The 2025 LIV Golf season tees off on February 6 at the Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, one of the courses that will once again host league events. However, the expansion of destinations for LIV events has resulted in addition of new venues for the upcoming season.

Four courses will be hosting LIV golf tournaments for the first time in 2025. They are Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City; Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Washington, D.C.; The Club at Chatham Hills, and The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort in Michigan.

Let's take a closer look at these courses.

Club de Golf Chapultepec

Club de Golf Chapultepec (Image via Imagn)

The Club de Golf Chapultepec (Chapultepec Golf Club) will host the LIV Golf Mexico City event, which will be played April 25-27. Designed by brothers and former US Open winners Willie and Alex Smith, the course opened in 1921 and is currently 7,345 yards and par 71.

Trending

The course has hosted numerous high-profile events. Among them are 18 editions of the Mexican Open, won by two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw in 1981. Chapultepec has also hosted four editions of the WGC-Mexico Championship (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), won by Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Johnson again and Patrick Reed.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club (Image via Imagn)

The Robert Trent Jones Golf Club was founded in 1991, has a length of 7,425 yards, and is par 72. It was designed by Robert Trent Jones himself and its members include the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

Despite its relatively recent creation, the course has hosted several high-profile events, including the Presidents Cup (1994, 1996, 2000, 2005) and the Solheim Cup (2024).

The course has also had PGA Tour experience, hosting the 2015 Quicken Loans National, which was won by Troy Merritt.

LIV Golf will come to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club June 6-8 for its DC event.

The Club at Chatham Hills

Chatham Hills is the final design in the career of renowned golf architect Pete Dye, who lived less than 10 minutes from the facility. The course is 7,334 yards and par 72. It hosted the 2023 NCAA DI Women's Regional and the 2024 Mid-American Conference (MAC) DI Men's Golf Conference Championship, among other events.

The course will host the LIV Indianapolis from August 15-17.

The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort

The Cardinal is a Raymond Hearn design, 7,002 yards and par 72. The championship course opened less than two years ago and was the first golf course to open in the Detroit area in more than 20 years.

The course will host the Team Championship August 22-24, which will conclude the 2025 LIV Golf season.

A look at LIV Golf's 2025 season schedule

Below is the schedule for the 2025 LIV Golf season:

Feb 6-8: Riyadh (Riyadh Golf Club)

Feb 14-16: Adelaide (The Grange Golf Club)

Mar 7-9: Hong Kong (Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling)

Mar 14-16: Singapore (Sentosa Golf Club)

Apr 4-6: Miami (Trump National Doral)

Apr 25-27: Mexico City (Club de Golf Chapultepec)

May 2-4: Korea (Jack Nicklaus Golf Course)

Jun 6-8 Washington, D.C. (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club)

Jun 27-29: Dallas (Maridoe Golf Club)

Jul 11-13: Andalucía (Real Club Valderrama)

Jul 25-27: UK (JCB Golf & Country Club)

Aug 8-19: Chicago (Bolingbrook Golf Club)

Aug 15-17: Indianapolis (The Club at Chatham Hills)

Aug 22-24: Team Championship (The Cardinal at Saint John’s Resort)

All LIV events will be broadcast on Fox Sports under the recently announced new agreement between the circuit and the network.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback