"What are the odds of this happening?" - Fans react to the unique ruling as Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau’s golf balls collided at the Sentry TOC

The recently concluded Sentry Tournament of Champions recently suffered from a sticky spot after Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau's golf balls collided in the bunker. The golf balls stood side by side. It would be impossible to hit one ball without moving the other.

In such a case, a rules official was called and the situation received a unique ruling. Tony Finau moved his ball to allow Collin Morikawa to hit his ball freely. After Morikawa's turn, Finau again placed his ball in the same spot and hit it.

This peculiar situation drew various responses from fans after the PGA Tour posted a video of it on Facebook.

One fan simply wondered about the odds of something like this happening.

"What are the odds of this happening?"

Some fans had hilarious answers to the problem.

"1st player plays then 2nd has to play from wherever his ball ends."

"The rule is they both shake hands and decide not to play the bunkers today. Drop the ball behind the bunker and hit. I mean that’s what me and my friends do."

Some fans talked about the rules and the absurdity of the situation.

"USGA just keeping it simple. Pros have to call a rules official to guide them. Amateur golfers just figure it out. But we all apparently play by the same rules.

"These guys need a rule official to walk down the fairway. It’s not that difficult."

"Ridiculous side of golf.. Nobody is trying to cheat. They both have to play the bunker shot eventually.. Just get on with it. No wonder it takes 6 hours."

Some fans offered a very detailed solution to such problems if they arise on the golf course in the future.

"Pretty simple rules call, really. Mark the closer ball, and play the one farther away. Since the ground was altered by the swing in the trap. Second ball is replaced as near as possible to its original position after the spot where it sat is repaired to a condition as close as possible to what is was like initially."

"Of course, with all the money on the line these guys play for, they want it done right to avoid penalties and additional strokes. Not surprised they consulted a rules official to confirm the procedure."

"Just mark the ball, pick it up, some one hit, then rake , then put the other ball down and take the shot. Love Golf but come on, some times it’s ridiculous."

"I think in this scenario that is not allowed" - Fans comment on Tony Finau's caddie cleaning the ball

Tony Finau at the Sentry Tournament of Champions - Round Three (Image via Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tony Finau picked up the golf ball as it landed right next to Collin Morikawa's ball at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Hence, in a special ruling, Finau picked the ball up and handed it to his caddie to offer Morikawa a free swing. After his turn, Tony Finau returned to the bunker to hit his own shot.

When Tony Finau handed his caddie the golf ball, many eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had cleaned it. A practice that is ideally not allowed. Fans posted about their observation on social media.

"Tony had his caddie clean his ball and I think in this scenario that is not allowed."

"Why did Tony not incur a penalty as he gave his ball to his caddie to clean. When you lift the ball for an opponent you must replace the ball the same way you picked it up..."

"Looks like Finau's caddy cleaned the ball, didn't think that was allowed!!!"

"Can't clean the ball. Also can't believe one of the eagled eyed viewer's didn't call that in last night to report a felony as usually happens."

Certainly, sports gives some rather strange moments.

