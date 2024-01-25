What are “preferred lies” in Golf? Exploring the meaning behind the term 

The PGA Tour shocked the golf world by announcing that the preferred lies rule, a rule not commonly seen in every round of golf, will be in effect for the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The preferred lies rule applies when the course is affected by inclement weather or some other cause. It allows the player to move the ball without penalty.

However, the preferred lies rule has its set of conditions and its way of application. Although the ball can be moved, the action cannot be executed with complete freedom.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) includes the preferred lies rule as the local model rule E3. It defines the conditions under which it may be applied as follows:

"Adverse conditions such as heavy snows, spring thaws, prolonged rains or extreme heat."

The local model rule E3 is defined as follows (via USGA Rules of Golf):

“When any part of a player’s ball touches part of the general area cut to fairway height or less [or identify a specific area, such as on the fairway of the 6th hole], the player may take free relief once by placing the original ball or another ball in and playing it from this relief area:

Reference Point: Spot of the original ball. Size of Relief Area Measured from Reference Point: [Specify size of relief area, such as one club-length, one scorecard length or 6 inches] from the reference point.

Limits on Location of Relief Area: Must not be nearer the hole than the reference point, and Must be in the general area."

Why was the preferred lies rule applied at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open?

Although the PGA Tour reported on the application of the rule at the Farmers Insurance Open, no official statement has been made regarding the prevailing conditions that motivated that decision.

However, the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Bros and Birdies podcast (@BirdiesBro) reported that both courses at Torrey Pines were wet and the roughs were deep.

Naturally, the application of this rule is not new. According to the Golf Expert Blog, the rule has been applied since the 19th century. In 1899, the R&A included it in its Rules of Golf.

Initially, the so-called "winter rule" was applied to certain sectors of the course affected by inclement weather. In 1920, its application was generalized to the entire course.

The rule was also applied in the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open in 2021, in THE PLAYERS Championship in 2022, and in numerous other PGA Tour tournaments.

Its use is not without controversy, as not all players and fans support the legitimacy of this rule.