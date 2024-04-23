What is the purse for the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide? Prize money, payouts, and more

The 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide is set to take place at the Grange Golf Club from April 26 to 28. The tournament will be the sixth event of the year and will feature a purse of $25 million.

Out of the $25 million, the field of 54 players will receive a cut from $20 million and $5 million will go to the top three teams.

Joaquin Niemann is at the top of the LIV Golf money list at $9,445,500 with two victories and four top-10 finishes. Dean Burmester follows with $6,551,014. Niemann and Burmester have made $500,000 in team earnings each.

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide - Team and Individual Leaderboard

The 2024 LIV Golf season has had five events played so far - Mayakoba, Las Vegas, Jeddah, Hong Kong, and Miami.

Crushers GC featuring Bryson Dechambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri, sit at the top of the team leaderboard at 104 points with two LIV Golf event wins.

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII follows with 78 points and two team titles. Torque GC with 68 points are third with four top-5 finishes this season, their highest being a second-place finish at Hong Kong.

Kevin Na's Iron Heads GC and Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC are tied for the last place at 2.33 points.

Torque GC's captain Joaquin Niemann leads the individual leaderboard with 105.40 points and two wins. Niemann earned points in four of five events. He earned zero points at LIV Golf Las Vegas after a 33rd-place finish.

Jon Rahm sits second with 73.42 points. Rahm hasn't has an individual victory yet. His best finish this season was third at Mayakoba and worst at Hong Kong at 14th place on the individual leaderboard.

Stinger GC member Dean Burmester is third with 71.84 points. Burmester's victory at the 2024 LIV Golf Miami earned him 40 points. He earned 21 points in Mayakoba, 2.42 points in Jeddah, 8.42 points in Hong Kong, and zero points in Las Vegas.

Anthony Kim and seven other players are tied for the last place with zero points.