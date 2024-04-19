What putter does Rory McIlroy use? Star golfer's equipment explored

Rory McIlroy debuted a TaylorMade Spider Tour X at the beginning of his 2024 PGA Tour season.

TaylorMade launched the Spider Tour X collection in 2023. Rory McIlroy began testing the putter after the 2023 season. McIlroy made it a part of his bag after testing it for several months.

The 2023 Spider Tour X is similar to its previous model. The putter has an aluminum sole plate and TruePath technology. The TSS weights are placed in the sole as compared to the wings in the older model. McIlroy preferred the finish of the new putter as opposed to the previous one.

Rory McIlroy was an avid user of the Spider putters. He tried a Scotty Cameron putter for a while in 2023 before making the switch to the Spider Tour X.

What's in Rory McIlroy's bag?

Rory McIlroy has been a loyal user of TaylorMade since he signed a contract with them in 2017. Here's a breakdown of his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 8.25°

3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 15.0°; BRNR Mini Driver Copper

5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 18.0°

Irons: TaylorMade P760 4-iron and TaylorMade Rors Prototype 5-9 iron

Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 46°, 50°, 54° and 60°

Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black 6X (driver), 8X (3-wood) and 9X (5-wood)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x

Grips: SuperStroke (putter); GolfPride MCC Plus4

Ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage, Rory McIlroy was seen practicing with the new TaylorMade BRNR Mini Driver Copper. McIlroy replaced his Qi10 3-wood with the new BRNR.

Rory McIlroy's 2024 season so far

Rory McIlroy is currently 41st on the FedEx Cup ranking with 549 points. He has played in 7 PGA Tour events so far with cuts made in all.

The World No. 2 player has had one top 10 finish and 6 top 25 finishes so far in the 2024 season. McIlroy finished solo third place at the Valero Texas Open with 11-under. McIlroy finished tied 22 with 4-over at the 2024 Masters.

According to PGA Tour stats, McIlroy's strokes gained rankings are:

Off the Tee - 4th

Approach - 61st

Around the Green - 123rd

Putting - 78th

Total - 14th

