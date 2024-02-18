What did Rory McIlroy do to break ‘Golf etiquette’ at the Genesis Invitational?

Rory McIlroy hasn't been as good as he would have liked at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. The Northern Irishman not only struggled with the score, but even with staying within the rules of golf etiquette.

It happened during the moving day. Rory McIlroy arrived at the 15th tee with a score of 2 under for the round. There he executed his tee shot sending a drive that finished 323 yards down the fairway. However, McIlroy did not realize that he was not alone on the hole.

Indeed, the group in front of Rory McIlroy was still playing the 15th. Lucas Glover was in the fairway, while Ludvig Aberg was on the green. The unwritten rules of golf demanded McIlroy to wait for the group in front of him to finish playing their hole.

Images circulated on social media showed McIlroy puzzled, due to the fact that he had not realized the situation. He was heard asking his caddie if Glover was still in the fairway.

Finally, McIlroy made par on the hole. Glover and Aberg made par and bogey, respectively.

How did Rory McIlroy play at the Genesis Invitational 2024?

Rory McIlroy began his participation in The Genesis Invitational 2024 with a round of 74 that ultimately saw him finish outside the top 20.

On Thursday, McIlroy had three birdies with no bogeys on the 11th hole, but a bogey on the 12th and two consecutive double bogeys on the 15th and 16th spoiled his good work.

During the second round, the Northern Irishman improved notably. He played bogey-free, with three birdies and an eagle. It was his best performance of the tournament.

During the moving day, McIlroy made five birdies and three bogeys, closing Sunday with four birdies and three bogeys. His overall score was 5 under, which places him outside the Top 20, with the tournament still to be completed.

The Genesis Invitational is just McIlroy's second event of the 2024 PGA Tour season. He previously played in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where also he did not fare well, finishing T66 with a score of 2 under.