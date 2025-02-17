What's in Ludvig Aberg's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Genesis Invitational winner

Ludvig Aberg emerged victorious at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with scores of 74, 66, 70, and 66. The Swedish golfer totalled 12 under par through 72 holes to beat Maverick McNealy by one stroke.
Team Europe Ryder Cup star's victory was aided by his exceptional skills and his custom-fit equipment. Ludvig Aberg's Titleist GT2 driver helped him average 314.60 yards off the tee with a 53.57 per cent accuracy. The driver has a loft of 9 degrees and is set at a D4 SureFit setting. Aberg's driver has a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft equipped.
Ludvig Aberg wowed fans with his amazing iron play at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He had Titleist's T100 range of irons in his arsenal at Torrey Pines this week.
The PGA Tour sensation uses TaylorMade's Stealth 2 woods with a 15-degree and 21-degree loft. Ludvig Aberg missed the green 24 times during the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He made 17 successful up-and-downs aided by his shot planning skills and his Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 wedges with KBS Tour 103 X shafts.
Here's a full look at Ludvig Aberg's winning bag at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via GolfWRX):
Driver
- Club head: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees at D4 SureFit setting)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-Wood
- Club head: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
7-Wood
- Club head: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)
- Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X
Irons
- Club heads: Titleist T100 (4-Iron to Pitching Wedge)
- Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Wedges
- Club heads: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 (50 degrees 8F, 54 degrees 10S, and 60 degrees 08M)
- Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Putter
- Club head: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1
Grips
- Grips: Golf Pride MCC
Golf Ball
- Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1x
Ludvig Aberg earned a whopping $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points for his stellar performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational.
Ludvig Aberg's 2025 Genesis Invitational Stats
Here's a look at Ludvig Aberg's stats for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
- Stat: + 2.855
- Ranking: 4
Strokes Gained: Approach to Green
- Stat: + 5.432
- Ranking: 4
Strokes Gained: Around the Green
- Stat: + 1.713
- Ranking: 15
Strokes Gained: Putting
- Stat: + 2.310
- Ranking: 18
Strokes Gained: Total
- Stat: + 12.311
- Ranking: 1
Driving Accuracy
- Stat: 53.57 percent (30/56)
- Ranking: T28
Average Driving Distance
- Stat: 314.60 yards
- Ranking: 2
Longest Drive
- Stat: 346 yards
- Ranking: 9
Greens in Regulation
- Stat: 66.67 percent (48/72)
- Ranking: T22
Sand Saves
- Stat: 71.43 percent (5/7)
- Ranking: T12
Scrambling
- Stat: 70.83 percent (17/24)
- Ranking: 5
Putts per Green in Regulation
- Stat: 1.71 putts
- Ranking: 4
Total Feet of Putts Made
- Stat: 76 feet
- Ranking: 11
Eagles
- Stat: 2
- Ranking: T2
Birdies
- Stat: 19
- Ranking: T3
Pars
- Stat: 40
- Ranking: T46
Bogeys
- Stat: 11
- Ranking: T26