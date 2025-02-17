What's in Ludvig Aberg's bag? Exploring the gear of the 2025 Genesis Invitational winner

Ludvig Aberg emerged victorious at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with scores of 74, 66, 70, and 66. The Swedish golfer totalled 12 under par through 72 holes to beat Maverick McNealy by one stroke.

Team Europe Ryder Cup star's victory was aided by his exceptional skills and his custom-fit equipment. Ludvig Aberg's Titleist GT2 driver helped him average 314.60 yards off the tee with a 53.57 per cent accuracy. The driver has a loft of 9 degrees and is set at a D4 SureFit setting. Aberg's driver has a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft equipped.

Ludvig Aberg wowed fans with his amazing iron play at the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He had Titleist's T100 range of irons in his arsenal at Torrey Pines this week.

The PGA Tour sensation uses TaylorMade's Stealth 2 woods with a 15-degree and 21-degree loft. Ludvig Aberg missed the green 24 times during the 2025 Genesis Invitational. He made 17 successful up-and-downs aided by his shot planning skills and his Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 wedges with KBS Tour 103 X shafts.

Here's a full look at Ludvig Aberg's winning bag at the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via GolfWRX):

Driver

Club head: Titleist GT2 (9 degrees at D4 SureFit setting)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-Wood

Club head: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X

7-Wood

Club head: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (21 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 9 X

Irons

Club heads: Titleist T100 (4-Iron to Pitching Wedge)

Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X

Wedges

Club heads: Titleist Vokey Design SM 10 (50 degrees 8F, 54 degrees 10S, and 60 degrees 08M)

Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X

Putter

Club head: Odyssey White Hot Versa #1

Grips

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

Golf Ball

Golf balls: Titleist Pro V1x

Ludvig Aberg earned a whopping $4 million and 700 FedEx Cup points for his stellar performance at the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Ludvig Aberg's 2025 Genesis Invitational Stats

Here's a look at Ludvig Aberg's stats for the 2025 Genesis Invitational (via PGA Tour):

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Stat: + 2.855

Ranking: 4

Strokes Gained: Approach to Green

Stat: + 5.432

Ranking: 4

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

Stat: + 1.713

Ranking: 15

Strokes Gained: Putting

Stat: + 2.310

Ranking: 18

Strokes Gained: Total

Stat: + 12.311

Ranking: 1

Driving Accuracy

Stat: 53.57 percent (30/56)

Ranking: T28

Average Driving Distance

Stat: 314.60 yards

Ranking: 2

Longest Drive

Stat: 346 yards

Ranking: 9

Greens in Regulation

Stat: 66.67 percent (48/72)

Ranking: T22

Sand Saves

Stat: 71.43 percent (5/7)

Ranking: T12

Scrambling

Stat: 70.83 percent (17/24)

Ranking: 5

Putts per Green in Regulation

Stat: 1.71 putts

Ranking: 4

Total Feet of Putts Made

Stat: 76 feet

Ranking: 11

Eagles

Stat: 2

Ranking: T2

Birdies

Stat: 19

Ranking: T3

Pars

Stat: 40

Ranking: T46

Bogeys

Stat: 11

Ranking: T26

