What sets Tour pros apart from PGA pros: Key differences explained

There is always confusion regarding the key differences between a Tour pro and a PGA professional. Golf as a sport has changed massively in recent years, and professionals can now make their living in a variety of ways.

Although the roles between a Tour pro and a PGA pro are often interchangeable, both are different from one another. There are many key differences that set them apart; let's take a look at some of them below.

A Tour professional golfer focuses entirely on playing golf in various championships and tours along the way. The best example of this are golfers playing on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The majority of their income consists of the money they earn from playing the game and the sponsorships they are awarded.

On the other hand, a PGA professional can explore an array of different opportunities and get into coaching, management or promoting the sport on different levels of the media. A PGA professional can also earn quick promotions while rising up the ranks and attaining the position of a PGA Masters professional.

To become a PGA professional, one must undertake a training program lasting around 3 years to be nationally recognized while earning a foundation degree in professional golf. Conversely, Tour pros play on various levels of the hierarchy, including the top-tier, such as the PGA Tour or domestic golf circuits, or a lower-level feeder tour.

Many prominent Tour pros first started out as PGA professionals

A PGA professional often has better versatility and flexibility compared to the Tour pros. There have been many instances where golfers have started out as PGA assistants and went on to become one of the best golfers during their time.

Ian Poulter and Paul Lawrie are the best examples of golfers starting out as assistants and going on to play in various Major championships. Poulter was the runner-up at the 2008 Open Championship, while Lawrie won the Open Championship in 1999.

Paul Lawrie (Image via Getty)

PGA pros have several opportunities to be involved with the game, while the same isn't true for Tour pros, who can't easily get into coaching or management without the required certification.