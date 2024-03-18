What is the Snake Pit? All you need to know about the Valspar Championship’s closing stretch

The final three holes of the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor are known as the Snake Pit. These holes are renowned for the difficulties and challenges posed to golfers.

Following the conclusion of The Players Championship, golfers will tee off at this week's Valspar Championship, taking place from March 21 to 24 at the Copperhead Course.

The first hole of the Snake Pit is the 16th, a par 4 hole measuring around 475 yards. It was ranked as the ninth most challenging hole last year, with an average score of 4.373.

The second hole is the par-3 17th hole, measuring approximately 215 yards, with an average score of 3.074. It was ranked 332nd among the most difficult holes in 2023.

The final hole of the Snake Pit is the popular 18th hole, which is a par-4 445-yard hole with an average score of 4.146. It was ranked 187th in difficulty in 2023.

It's important to note that the Copperhead Course is one of the most challenging golf courses on the PGA Tour, measuring around 7,209 yards long. Padraig Harrington holds the record for the lowest round at the venue, having played a round of 61 in 2012.

Exploring a brief history of the Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship is a regular PGA Tour event held annually. It began in 2000 as the Tampa Bay Classic.

Over the years, the tournament underwent several name changes. Initially known as the Tampa Bay Classic until 2002, it was then renamed the Chrysler Championship.

From 2007 to 2008, it was called the PODS Championship before being renamed the Transition Championship and later reverted to the Tampa Bay Championship. In 2014, it was finally renamed the Valspar Championship.

John Huston claimed victory in the inaugural edition of the tournament. Past winners include Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh, Gary Woodland, and Paul Casey. Last year, Taylor Moore emerged victorious by defeating Adam Schenk by one stroke.

Here is a list of past winners of the Valspar Championship:

2023: Taylor Moore

- 2022: Sam Burns

- 2021: Sam Burns

- 2019: Paul Casey

- 2018: Paul Casey

- 2017: Adam Hadwin

- 2016: Charl Schwartzel

- 2015: Jordan Spieth

- 2014: John Senden

- 2013: Kevin Streelman

- 2012: Luke Donald

- 2011: Gary Woodland

- 2010: Jim Furyk

- 2009: Retief Goosen

- 2008: Sean O'Hair

- 2007: Mark Calcavecchia

- 2006: K. J. Choi

- 2005: Carl Pettersson

- 2004: Vijay Singh

- 2003: Retief Goosen

- 2002: K. J. Choi

- 2000: John Huston

The 2024 edition of the Valspar Championship also features a stellar field. Ten golfers in the field are ranked within the top 30 of the World Official Golf Ranking. Xander Schauffele and Brian Harman will also play this week.