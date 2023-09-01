“What a stud!” – Fans laud throwback video of a young John Daly drilling 50-yard field goals at Denver Broncos practice in 1992

The golfing world was left in awe as a vintage video surfaced showcasing professional golfer John Daly displaying his talents outside the fairways. Known for his prodigious driving distance in golf, earning him the fitting nickname "Long John," Daly showcased a different kind of precision and power in this remarkable throwback video.

The video, posted by the PGA on X, captured a young John Daly in a surprising role: kicking 50-yard field goals during a Denver Broncos practice session back in 1992.

The video revealed a side of Daly that many fans might not have expected, proving that his athleticism extends beyond the golf course. Among the multitude of comments pouring in, one fan couldn't help but express his admiration for Daly's kicking skills.

He confessed, "I kicked for an entire season but never made anything above 39 yards. Daly is a damn athlete."

Another fan took notice of the intriguing detail – Daly's status as a left-footer.

"Left footer!! Would never have thought that."

A succinct yet fitting comment simply declared:

"What a stud."

Another fan marveled at the sheer brilliance of Daly's feat.

"Amazing. Simply amazing. Golfers are athletes."

The unique aspect of Daly's kicking prowess didn't escape the notice of an intrigued fan.

"Wow. And Left footed. Athletes at that level are just physically different than the rank and file."

A fan, perhaps pondering Daly's multifaceted talents, raised the question:

"What can’t @PGA_JohnDaly do? 🤣🤣'

John Daly's stint as a footballer in school

John Daly at Royal Liverpool Golf Club (Image via Getty)

Before John Daly became a household name in the world of golf, he showcased his athletic prowess in other sports, most notably football, during his high school years. As a student at Helias High School, Daly was a true multisport athlete and proudly represented his school as a letterman in both football and golf.

In the realm of high school football, Daly played a pivotal role for Helias. In the year 1983, with John taking charge of punting and place-kicking duties, the Helias football team achieved an impressive and undefeated 10–0 record.