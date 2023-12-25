What was Tiger Woods’ first-ever Nike contract? Details of his agreement explored

The alleged end of Nike's sponsorship of Tiger Woods is one of the juiciest rumors of the end of the 2023 season. The relationship between the player and his main sponsor is so iconic that its end could be interpreted as the end of an era.

More than a few fans have expressed their nostalgia at the eventual (though unofficial) separation. There is no doubt that the image of Tiger Woods winning tournaments with his black and red attire and the Nike logo on his chest marked an era in the world of golf.

The first sponsorship contract between Nike and Tiger Woods was signed in 1996, almost immediately after he turned professional. The value of the contract reportedly amounted to $40 million.

That same year, Nike launched two brands of golf shoes associated with Tiger Woods, Air Zoom TW and Air Zoom Sport TW. A year later, Woods unveiled his first logo of his own.

The sponsorship relationship between Woods and Nike was successively extended in 2001, 2006, and 2013 by signing three new contracts. The total sum of Nike's sponsorship of Woods over 27 years is estimated to be between $350 million and $400 million.

Woods and Nike have been mutually beneficial to each other. The resources invested by the company in the player were more than recouped. Available reports speak of Nike Golf going from selling $30 million in 1996 to $600 million in 2007.

Nike has had a front-row seat to Tiger Woods' greatest triumphs

It can't be said that Tiger Woods became a winner after signing with Nike. Suffice it to say that Woods won the U.S. Amateur Golf Championships thrice without that company's sponsorship.

That said, there is no doubt that Nike was a front-row witness to the biggest moments of Woods' career. From his first professional victory (1996 Las Vegas International in the PGA Tour) to his most recent (2019 ZOZO Championship), all have been marked by the familiar logo on the player's chest.

These include 82 PGA Tour, 41 DP World Tour, and 25 other circuit victories. There are also 15 majors and three times the career grand slam, meaning that Woods has won 22.8% of his PGA Tour starts (record).

Nike also saw Woods occupy the top spot in the world ranking for 281 consecutive weeks and 683 weeks in total. The company also witnessed how Woods won the PGA Player of the Year 11 times and the Byron Nelson Award eight times, and made the cut in 142 consecutive starts. All these figures are also absolute records.

The company accompanied the player in all his time off due to injury and also in all his comebacks.