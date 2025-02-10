What could Tiger Woods playing golf with Donald Trump mean for the LIV x PGA merger? 

Donald Trump was recently spotted playing golf with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods. Even though this may not seem big news, this could mean the PGA Tour and PIF merger is getting closer.

In the video, Trump and Woods can be seen having a deep conversation on the tee box, but the exact topic of their talk isn't known. But we can expect the majority of their talks must have been about the PGA Tour and PIF merger, which means a lot to the golfing world, as golf has been polarised since the start of LIV Golf in 2022.

The PGA Tour banned all golfers who joined LIV Golf, which created a further divide. However, the PGA Tour and PIF, the parent body of LIV Golf, announced a merger in 2023, and the negotiations are still underway.

We all know it is Tiger Woods who will make the final decision from the PGA Tour's side, as he is the needle who moves things in golf. And Donald Trump met him for a round of golf immediately after PGA Tour commissioner and Player Director Adam Scott met him last week in Washington DC, so hopefully, the negotiations will be finalized soon.

PGA Tour requests Donald Trump to get involved for the good of the game

After meeting Donald Trump last week, the PGA Tour issued a joint statement and said his leadership has brought them closer to the final deal.

In a joint statement signed by Jay Monahan, Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, the PGA Tour said they have asked the president to get involved in this for the good of the game.

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for the reunification of men’s professional golf."

Donald Trump has been advocating the merger for a while now, and he talked about it on the 'Let's Go' podcast while campaigning for the presidential election.

"It would take me the better part of 15 minutes to get that deal done," Trump said. "I’m really going to work on other things, to be honest with you. I think we have much bigger problems than that. But I do think we should have one tour and they should have the best players in that tour."

So now that Donald Trump has taken charge as the 47th President of the United States and looking at the things that have happened in the last couple of weeks, we can expect the PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger to be finalized soon.

